Elijah Decker and Carson Kennedy scored 12 points apiece to lead Ohio County in a 71-48 romp over Green County at the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic in Brownsville.
Walker Lindsey finished with 11 points for the Eagles (5-3), with Cooper Allen and Parker Culbertson chipping in 10 points apiece.
Kellen Whitlow scored a game-high 22 points for Green County (6-5), and Hayden Blakeman chipped in 13 points.
GREEN COUNTY 5 13 17 13 — 48
OHIO COUNTY 22 12 24 13 — 71
Green County (48) — Whitlow 22, Blakeman 13, Marr 5, Bishop 4, McKinney 2.
Ohio County (71) — Decker 12, Kennedy 12, Lindsey 11, Allen 10, Culbertson 10, Manning 8, Southard 8.
CALDWELL COUNTY 48, McLEAN COUNTY 47
Jaxon Floyd scored 15 points as the Cougars fell in the championship game of the Agrigold Christmas Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Brady Dame added 14 points for McLean County (8-3), which had a game-winning shot attempt with eight seconds left that missed.
Colin Whittington had 13 points for Caldwell County (5-2), and Giovante Riley added 12 points.
CALDWELL COUNTY 12 13 17 6 — 48
McLEAN COUNTY 7 14 10 16 — 47
Caldwell County (48) — Co. Whittington 13, Riley 12, Ca. Whittington 7, Bumphus 6, Spikes 6, Thompson 4.
McLean County (47) — Floyd 15, Dame 14, Durbin 8, Ward 4, Cline 2, Lee 2, Riley 2.
EVANSVILLE HARRISON 76, OWENSBORO 61
Amari Wales finished with 23 points in the Red Devils’ defeat in Evansville.
Dylon Talbott recorded 19 points for OHS (8-3).
Shane Sims scored 23 points for Harrison (2-5), Jahni Summers added 19 points, and Eli Speer finished with 13 points.
OWENSBORO 7 21 20 13 — 61
HARRISON 18 25 15 18 — 76
Owensboro (61) — Wales 23, Talbott 19, Carbon 8, Johnson 7, Taylor 5.
Harrison (76) — Sims 23, Summers 19, Speer 13, Willett 7, Suggs 6, Hocks 4, Roche 4.
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 77, HANCOCK COUNTY 74
Evan Ferry and Ryan Ogle each scored 20 points in the Hornets’ loss at the Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic.
Devyn Powers added 19 points for Hancock County (3-6), and Kaleb Keown recorded 14 points.
Kale Gaither led the Maroons (7-2) with 25 points, Ashton Gaines finished with 19 points, and Zach Tow posted 18 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 21 7 25 21 — 74
MAD.-NO. HOPKINS 24 12 17 24 — 77
Hancock County (74) — Ferry 20, Ogle 20, Powers 19, Keown 14, Brown 2.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (77) — Gaither 25, Gaines 19, Tow 18, Cline 5, Cheirs 2, Frazier 2, Hill 2, McAdoo 2, Peyton 2.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 57, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 55
Parker Gray poured in 31 points as the Aces fell at the Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic.
Ji Webb finished with 15 points for Catholic (4-6).
Marcus Eaves scored 29 points to lead the Storm (4-2), while Wesley Morris chipped in 12 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17 11 13 14 — 55
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 17 6 15 19 — 57
Owensboro Catholic (55) — Gray 31, Webb 15, Wall 3, Barber 2, Beikman 2, Carrico 2.
Hopkins County Central (57) — Eaves 29, Morris 12, Sheen 6, Weldon 5, Hook 3, Hall 2.
GIRLS HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 66, OHIO COUNTY 40
Addie Bullock scored 11 points as the Lady Eagles fell in the finals of the Danny Annis/DQ Classic in Hartford.
Ohio County slipped to 4-5.
Emile Jones finished with 20 points to pace the Lady Storm (6-2), and Brooklyn Clark had 13 points.
HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 20 14 18 14 — 66
OHIO COUNTY 6 14 8 12 — 40
Hopkins County Central (66) — Jones 20, Clark 13, Sutton 9, Greer 8, Peyton 5, White 5, Fritz 3, Reynolds 2, Mason 1.
Ohio County (40) — Bullock 11, Embry 8, Kennedy 7, Decker 5, Probus 4, Sandefur 3, Gray 2.
LADY ACES DROP PAIR
Owensboro Catholic fell 60-53 to No. 3 Bullitt East on Monday and dropped a 62-52 decision to No. 20 McCracken County on Tuesday at the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament in Mount Washington.
In Monday’s game, Karmin Riley recorded 16 points with seven rebounds, Hailee Johnson added 13 points, and Katie Riney posted 12 points with seven rebounds and four steals.
In Tuesday’s matchup, Riley finished with 16 points, Johnson tallied 11 points with eight rebounds, and Riney had 10 points with six assists.
Riney represented the Lady Aces on the all-tournament team.
BULLITT EAST 15 20 15 10 — 60
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6 13 15 19 — 53
Owensboro Catholic (53) — Riley 16, Johnson 13, Riney 12, Hayden 6, Traylor 3, Conkright 2, Goetz 1.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 18 14 8 22 — 62
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6 12 11 23 — 52
Owensboro Catholic (52) — Riley 16, Johnson 11, Riney 10, Goetz 4, Hayden 4, La. Keelin 3, Le. Keelin 3, Randolph 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.