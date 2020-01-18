Tripp Manning scored 18 points to lead Ohio County High School to an 81-68 boys’ basketball victory against Daviess County on Friday night in Hartford.
Josh Manning added 17 points, including five made 3-pointers, while Hunter Pharis finished with 17 points for the Eagles (13-2). Shane Frady and Grant Tichenor chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Ryan Thomson scored a game-high 29 points to pace the Panthers (5-12). Will Barron added 15 points, and Logan Hillard chipped in 13.
DAVIESS COUNTY9-14-26-19 — 68
OHIO COUNTY21-18-16-26 — 81
Daviess County (68) — Thomson 29, Barron 15, Hillard 13, Johnson 4, Stratton 4, Gibson 3.
Ohio County (81) — Manning 18, Manning 17, Pharis 17, Frady 11, Tichenor 10, Whitler 4, Davis 2, Decker 2.
OWENSBORO 59, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 55
Amari Robinson-Wales scored 16 points to help Owensboro High School take a 59-55 win over Muhlenberg County on Friday night at OHS.
Kenyatta Carbon added 14 points for the Red Devils (11-7).
Muhlenberg County fell to 8-10.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY11-12-15-17 — 55
OWENSBORO9-20-16-14 — 59
Muhlenberg County (55) — Individual scorers not available.
Owensboro (59) — Robinson-Wales 16, Carbon 14, Powell 9, Wimsatt 9, Humphrey 5, Brown 4, Hagan 2, Greathouse 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 70, ADAIR COUNTY 53
Collin Elder and Kaleb Keown scored 20 points apiece to lead the Hornets to a win in Hawesville.
With the victory, Hancock County improved to 6-8.
DJ Brown scored 15 points to pace the Indians (6-9).
ADAIR COUNTY8-14-14-17 — 53
HANCOCK COUNTY16-13-17-24 — 70
Adair County (53) — Brown 15, Burden 8, Starks 8, Jones 6, Steele 5, Giles 4, Loy 3, Pooler 2, Cundiff 2.
Hancock County (70) — Elder 20, Keown 20, Ogle 8, Powers 8, Dixon 5, Reeves 4, Potts 3, Curry 2.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 55, SOUTH WARREN 33
Elisabeth Joines scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to a win in Greenville.
Grace Hauslein finished with 14 points for Muhlenberg County (14-5), and Sarah-Cate Boggess chipped in 10 points.
South Warren slipped to 10-10.
SOUTH WARREN12-8-9-4 — 33
MUHLENBERG COUNTY20-11-11-13 — 55
South Warren (33) — Stevenson 9, Enlow 7, Bennett 6, Jackson 5, Deaton 4, Hodges 2.
Muhlenberg County (55) — Joines 17, Hauslein 14, Boggess 10, Armour 8, Lynn 5, Noffsinger 1.
McLEAN COUNTY 52, DAVIESS COUNTY 46
Bailie Walker scored 13 points to help the host Lady Cougars take a win in Calhoun.
Makena Rush-Owen added 10 points for McLean County (9-7).
Adylan Ayer scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Panthers (7-10), who also got 12 points from Ella Payne.
DAVIESS COUNTY5-13-20-8 — 46
McLEAN COUNTY15-14-5-18 — 54
Daviess County (46) — Ayer 20, Payne 12, Anderson 6, Mewes 5, Mason 2, Daugherty 1.
McLean County (54) — Walker 13, Rush-Owen 10, Hampton 9, Patterson 6, McMahon 6, Burrough 5, Johnson 3.
EDMONSON COUNTY 49, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 32
Macie McCombs scored 13 points as the Lady Cats won in Brownsville.
Katie Lindsey and Emma Rose Vincent scored 12 points each for Edmonson County (9-7).
Cassidy Morris scored a game-best 18 points for Trinity (7-9).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY8-12-2-10
EDMONSON COUNTY12-12-8-17
Whitesville Trinity (32) — Morris 18, Aull 7, Hibbit 4, Graham 2, McDaniel 1.
Edmonson County (49) — McCombs 13, Lindsey 12, Vincent 12, Harrison 4, Ballance 3, Wolf 3, Cassidy 2.
