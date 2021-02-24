Q’Daryius Jennings scored 22 points, and Josh Manning added 18 points to lift Ohio County to a 71-61 victory over visiting Hancock County in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday night in Hartford.
Jaxon Renfrow chipped in 13 points for Ohio County (8-6), which shot 68% from the field.
Devyn Powers paced Hancock County (4-9) with a game-high 26 points, while Ryan Ogle and Darian Clay added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
HANCOCK COUNTY 13-19-11-18 — 61
OHIO COUNTY 26-14-13-18 — 71
Hancock County (61) — Powers 26, Ryan Ogle 13, Clay 10, Ferry 8, Stewart 2, Emmick 2.
Ohio County (71) — Jennings 22, J. Manning 18, Renfrow 13, Tichenor 9, Davis 5, Southard 2, Culbertson 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 80, APOLLO 54
Nash Divine poured in a game-high 32 points in the Mustangs’ win in Greenville.
Cole Vincent added 19 points for Muhlenberg County (10-1), which won its seventh straight game.
Landon Hamilton scored 16 points for Apollo (2-9), and Cameron Frantz finished with 14 points.
APOLLO 15-12-12-15 — 54
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 20-25-19-18 — 80
Apollo (54) — Hamilton 16, Frantz 14, Kelly 6, St. Claire 6, Bowman 4, Whited 4, Girvin 2, Young 2.
Muhlenberg County (80) — Divine 32, Vincent 19, Rose 6, Carver 5, Johnston 5, McCoy 4, Moore 4, Summers 4, Lovan 2, Ray 1.
McLEAN COUNTY 65, GRAYSON COUNTY 62
Brady Dame scored 24 points, and Travis Phillips added 16 points during an overtime victory in Leitchfield.
Phillips knocked down 12-of-14 free throws in overtime to ice the victory for McLean County (12-5).
Keegan Sharp and River Blanton scored 21 points apiece for Grayson County (9-5).
GRAYSON COUNTY 18-11-7-15-11 — 62
McLEAN COUNTY 13-11-19-8-14 — 65
Grayson County (62) — Sharp 21, Blanton 21, Tomes 7, Horn 4, McCrady 4, Childress 3, Hornbeck 2.
McLean County (65) — Dame 24, Phillips 16, Brackett 9, Lee 7, Floyd 6, Durbin 3.
GIRLS OHIO COUNTY 50, DAVIESS COUNTY 46
Kelsey Kennedy scored 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles past host Lady Panthers at the Daviess County High School gymnasium.
Rain Embry added 12 points for Ohio County, which improved to 8-4 with its fifth win in the last six games.
Adylan Ayer scored a game-best 15 points for DC (5-7), which also got 13 points from Brooklyn Daugherty and 10 from Ella Payne.
OHIO COUNTY 11-13-12-14 — 50
DAVIESS COUNTY 6-14-14-12 — 46
Ohio County (50) — K. Kennedy 14, Embry 12, Vanover 8, M. Smith 7, Bullock 6, Gaddis 3.
Daviess County (46) — Ayer 15, Daugherty 13, Payne 10, Mewes 4, Beehn 2, Spurrier 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.