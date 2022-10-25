BRANDENBURG — The Ohio County and Whitesville Trinity volleyball teams advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament with a pair of first-round victories Monday night at Meade County High School.
Ohio County pulled out a tightly-contested win against defending regional champion Daviess County in a back-and-forth thriller that went to five sets, while Trinity took an early lead and held off Breckinridge County down the stretch.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Raiders will meet in the tournament semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. CT.
OHIO COUNTY 3, DAVIESS COUNTY 2
In a matchup that saw neither team take a clear advantage, it was the Lady Eagles who came out on top with a 25-9, 24-26, 25-19, 24-26, 16-14 victory.
Both teams alternated wins, with Ohio County (27-6) taking an early lead — a first-set win that coach Kim Kennedy set fueled her team’s belief throughout the night.
“I knew that if we won the first set that we had a really good chance,” she said. “We knew we could do it. It let them know that we’re here. That was big for me. I told them that the first set was very important, and we did it.
“They came out ready, exactly how we prepared to come out. They executed. We told them they’re playing a veteran team that knows how to play in these situations, and they never got down. That was our challenge, to not mentally get beat, because we knew we could physically do it but it was a mental challenge, and we did it.”
DC battled back to even the game up with a second-set victory, and both sides exchanged victories until the final set.
The Lady Panthers claimed an early 4-0 advantage before Ohio County fought back to force a tie at 7-7. A 3-0 mini-run helped the Lady Eagles take a 14-11 edge, but DC responded with a 3-0 run of its own for another tie.
The final two points sealed the Lady Eagles’ victory.
“We always try to be the aggressors, so when we are not attacking, if gives them the opportunity to attack and they have amazing hitters,” Kennedy said her team’s mindset against DC. “We have to keep returning with attacks so we could take them out of their system.”
Kaitlyn Sampson finished with 17 kills, 16 digs and six aces for Ohio County, Camryn Kennedy posted 17 digs with 16 kills, and Caroline Law passed for 45 assists with seven digs and four kills. Other top contributions came from Haeli Browning (nine digs, five kills); Ella Decker (10 digs); and Kate Hoskins (four kills).
Kennedy credited her squad for staying focused and engaged all game.
“They never quit,” she said. “I never saw them doubting themselves. No matter the outcome, we would’ve been super happy, but this feels good.”
Daviess County, the 9th District runner-up, ended its season at 18-13.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 1
The Lady Raiders won the first two sets on the way to capturing a 25-11, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18 win.
According to coach Daniel Morris, setting the tone early was a key factor in the victory.
“It is big,” said Morris, whose team improved to 28-7. “If, say, they do take the second set from us, then it’s a completely different ball game. It’s big when you can pull out two sets right from the get-go on any team.”
However, the Lady Tigers found a response in the third set. Using its size advantage at the net, Breckinridge County built an early 6-1 lead before Trinity battled back to tie the contest at 18. From there, however, the Lady Tigers used a 7-3 scoring outburst for the set win.
After both teams battled to an 11-11 stalemate in the fourth set, Trinity won 14 of the last 21 points to seal the win.
“I feel like after we settled in, it was our game,” Morris said. “We did get a little complacent there in the third set, going up two sets, but after we played to win the game instead of playing not to lose, we settled in and played well.”
The Lady Raiders’ mindset in the fourth set was simple.
“We have to go full throttle from the get-go,” he said. “As soon as we go up 2-0, we have to go up 3-0 to finish the match. So the message was just finish.”
Hannah Nash led Trinity with 21 kills and six digs, and Josie Aull added 31 assists, seven digs, four aces and two kills.
Other leaders for the Lady Raiders included Caroline Hall (seven digs, three assists, two aces); Georgia Howard (16 digs, six kills); Kenzie McDowell (six digs, four kills); Addison Mills (two kills); Abby Payne (17 digs, four aces, three kills); and Sarah Payne (three digs).
Breckinridge County, the 11th District runner-up, ended its season at 10-15.
