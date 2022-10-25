BRANDENBURG — The Ohio County and Whitesville Trinity volleyball teams advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament with a pair of first-round victories Monday night at Meade County High School.

Ohio County pulled out a tightly-contested win against defending regional champion Daviess County in a back-and-forth thriller that went to five sets, while Trinity took an early lead and held off Breckinridge County down the stretch.

