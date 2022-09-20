MADISONVILLE — Ohio County knew it was the odds-on favorite to win the 2nd Region Golf Tournament, but the Eagles weren’t fazed by the pressure Monday at Madisonville Country Club.
Ohio County shot 307 as a team, edging second-place Daviess County (316) to capture the regional title for the first time in school history.
“Our hard work paid off,” Eagles coach Jarod Amos said afterward. “I took this job two years ago, and these kids have bought in. They’ve done everything I’ve asked, and I’m so proud of them. It’s the first regional title in school history in golf for us, so it’s a big deal.
“I’m really proud of the whole team, going in as the favorite and taking care of business and not really worrying about individual scores. We played for the name on the front of the jersey, and we’ve done that all year. We’ve always been the underdog at our school, so to perform under pressure being the favorite, I’m just elated.”
The Eagles featured a balanced scoring group that included Jacob Blackburn (73), Seth Moore (74), Matthew Brown (76) and Shawn Cotton (84).
Amos called capturing the regional crown “a relief.”
“That’s been our goal,” he said. “We’ve taken it one (match) at a time, but at the end of the day, we knew that was our goal, we just didn’t talk about it. Now, when we got to this one, I didn’t have to say much. These guys were ready. They knew what they had to do and they did it — that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Despite a near-two-hour weather delay in the morning, Amos said, it didn’t take long to see how well his team was playing.
“I didn’t know how that would affect them, i really didn’t,” he said. “We settled in real early in the first four holes. At that point, I knew we were going to win. When we made the turn, I knew we were in the lead. These guys knew all they had to do was keep making pars and every other team’s going to run out of holes. They kept making pars, didn’t worry about where they were individually, and it worked.”
For Daviess County, Grant Broughton fired a 71 to finish one stroke behind regional champion Landon Hunt of Christian County. Broughton paced fellow Panthers Logan Mewes (81), Hayden Sapp (81) and Grayson Powers (83).
Broughton considered it a bounce-back effort following a lackluster performance at the KGCA All-State Championship over the weekend in Lexington.
“I played very poorly at the KGCA tournament, but on the the last few holes that I played on Sunday I started playing better,” he said. “It gave me a little momentum coming into today, and I was staying positive out there all day. I knew that we were all playing well and I was just trying to trust myself out there.
“I’m very happy. Our goal all year was to make it out of region. We got it by a few strokes today and it was our team best.”
DC beat out Henderson County (319) and Madisonville-North Hopkins (324), which was led by third-place performer Paul Harris (72), for the runner-up team spot in the KHSAA State First Round.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” DCHS coach Lars King said. “Grant was able to turn the corner, and that really made a big difference. Yesterday in Lexington, he was able to shoot under par on the back nine and I think that gave him some confidence coming into today, which is what you need. That’s what you got to have in golf, and then to have our four and five guys come out here and shoot 81 today was unbelievable.
“When people outperform their expectations, that’s how you get the position that we got into. We got second and that’s what it takes: People stepping up and performing in the big moments.”
Owensboro Catholic finished fifth (326) behind scoring from JT Payne (77), who was among the top 10 individuals moving on. Other Aces scorers were Hayden Crabtree (79), Houston Danzer (81) and John William Wathen (89).
Muhlenberg County placed seventh (336), getting contributions from Josh Randall (81), Heath Embry (82), Luke Hardin (85) and Dawson Hambrick (88).
Owensboro finished ninth (347) with production from Will Hume (81), Will Rickard (86), Walker Gaddis (89) and Brady Benjamin (91).
Hancock County was 10th with scoring by Max Gray (85), Dec Lewko (86), Conner Napier (86) and Kolby Keown (92).
Apollo placed 14th (367), with leader Trevor Cecil (76) earning a spot at KHSAA State First Round as an individual. Other Eagles who scored were Ethan Clements (89), Alex Bowlds (98) and Mason Julian (104).
McLean County shot 403 with scores from Zane Decker (94), HB Whitaker (99), Jack Evans (100) and Carter Weldon and Clay Brawner !110 apiece).
Whitesville Trinity shot 410 behind contributions from Gavin Howard (78), Landon Huff (98), Isaac Reed (108) and Nolan Mills (126).
The KHSAA State First Round, which will host the 1st-4th Regions, is set to begin next week at Owensboro Country Club.
