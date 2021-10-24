Ohio County freshman Morgan Kobylinski placed second at the Class 3-A, Region 1 meet Saturday in Elizabethtown.
Kobylinski finished the race in 19:18, while Ohio County junior Emily Spradlin (23:18) finished 35th.
On the boys side, the Eagles were eighth as a team with contributions from freshman Grayson Ty Shrull (18:36, 32nd); junior Elijah Berkley (19:15, 41st); junior Andrew Bratcher (20:06, 50th); seventh-grader Eli Shepherd (22:29, 59th); and junior Aiden Casas (23:25, 64th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.