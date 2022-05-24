Breckinridge County pitcher Cohl Proctor struck out 13 batters and clubbed a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth to lead the Fighting Tigers to a 5-3 win over Ohio County in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals Monday night at Apollo High School’s Eagle Park.
With the win, Breck (20-14) advances to play Owensboro Catholic (29-4) for the region title on Thursday.
Ohio County, meanwhile, saw its season come to a close at 17-14.
“Their pitcher showed why he’s the player of the year in the region,” Eagles coach Ben Everley said afterward. “There’s no doubt about it. He did it on the mound, he did it at the plate, he’s done it all year. Hat’s off to him and hat’s off to that team.
“I feel like our guys played their guts out. We just needed to string together a hit or two here or there, and maybe it’d be a different outcome, but I’m proud of these guys. We had an up-and-down season and was able to finish strong, and here we are knocking on the championship game door. We just weren’t able to open it this year, but we’ll be back.”
Ohio County struck in the top of the opening frame when Clayton Goff hit an RBI double, but the Fighting Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Isaac Seeger and an RBI base hit from Jared Harned.
Not to be deterred, the Eagles pulled back in front with two runs in the third. Jaylen Walker led off the inning with a walk and scored when Goff reached safely on an error. Another miscue later in the frame allowed Goff to score, giving Ohio County a 3-2 edge.
The Fighting Tigers tied the contest on Brett Hinton’s RBI single in the fourth, setting the stage for Proctor’s late heroics.
Everley credited Proctor for keeping his team off balance throughout the game.
“You can’t have that many strikeouts against a good team, especially when they reel off 10 hits,” he said. “It’s hard to give a challenge when they generate that many strikeouts. Hat’s off to them, and coach (Jeremy) Bennett does a good job with them.
“We’ve played them three times this year — 2-1, 7-6 and now 5-3. It’s just a good rivalry for one reason or another.”
Jacob Gregory went 3-for-4 with three doubles for Ohio County, while Walker finished with two runs.
Wyatt Burnett, Harned, Adam Howell and Logan Henning had two hits apiece for Breckinridge County.
The Eagles will lose three key seniors — Goff, Gregory and Brian Tichenor — but Everley indicated that hopes in Hartford will remain high for next season.
“They’ve all been with the program for six years. They’re leaders and they’ll be tough to replace,” he said. “But we have a good core group coming back. Our future’s bright, but it’s because of these three seniors that paved the way for us.
“It’s hard to replace your seniors, especially when you have three as good as I have. They’ll be missed, but we have some young guys in the wings waiting for an opportunity.
OHIO COUNTY 102 000 0 — 3 7 0
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 200 102 x — 5 10 2
WP-Proctor. LP-Smith. 2B-Gregory 3, Goff (O), Burnett, Proctor (B).
