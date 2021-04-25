Five teams from Ohio County, two squads from Muhlenberg County and a duo from Apollo all punched their tickets to the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship on Saturday.
Ohio County’s Logan Littleton and Jayden Peach hauled in 15 pounds, 6 ounces to place second overall at the Region 1 tournament at Lake Barkley in Kuttawa. Muhlenberg County’s top pair of Lane Tooley and Camden Harris placed third with 15 pounds, 3 ounces.
The top 20 teams in each region advance to next month’s state tournament.
“We had several that were pretty close to making it,” said Muhlenberg County coach Cody Napier. “To get two there is great.
“With the conditions we had today — with it raining all day long — to go out there and compete, they did really well.”
Other state qualifiers from the area included Ohio County’s Clayton Cruze and Kolton Heflin (eighth; 12 pounds, 14 ounces), Ohio County’s Carson Fitzgerald and Jake Davenport (10th; 12 pounds, 8 ounces), Ohio County’s Eli Hoover and John Thomas Barnard (16th; 11 pounds, 15 ounces), Apollo’s Alex Morphew and Carson York (17th; 11 pounds, 14 ounces), Ohio County’s Parker Patterson and Colton Brown (18th; 11 pounds, 13 ounces) and Muhlenberg County’s Steven Ashley and Dade Vincent (20th, 11 pounds, 10 ounces).
Ohio County also won the overall team competition — tabulated by adding the weights of each school’s top four finishers — with 52 pounds, 11 ounces. Muhlenberg County placed second with 46 pounds, 4 ounces.
Muhlenberg County’s Will Hawkins won the tournament’s Big Bass competition with a catch of 5 pounds, 3 ounces.
The KHSAA State Bass Fishing Tournament will be contested May 8-9 at Kentucky Dam Marina on Kentucky Lake.
According to Napier, advancing to state — after not having a competition at all in 2020 — is well-deserved for anyone who earns a spot.
“They dealt with rain all day. You get wet and cold, your hands get cold,” he said. “The guys fought through it.
“Our goal each year is to make it to the state championship. We’re looking forward to it. We’re privileged and thankful for the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.