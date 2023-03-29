The scheduled district softball matchup between Owensboro and Apollo high schools was postponed Tuesday.

Owensboro junior Ashleigh Howard suffered an injury following an outfield collision during the Lady Devils’ contest against Owensboro Catholic on Monday, and the remainder of that game will be concluded at a later date along with Tuesday’s postponed matchup.

