The scheduled district softball matchup between Owensboro and Apollo high schools was postponed Tuesday.
Owensboro junior Ashleigh Howard suffered an injury following an outfield collision during the Lady Devils’ contest against Owensboro Catholic on Monday, and the remainder of that game will be concluded at a later date along with Tuesday’s postponed matchup.
OHS softball coach Quincy Moorman posted an update on Howard’s condition to social media on Tuesday.
“She is being released from Norton’s Hospital and coming home today,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the prayers.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1, EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 0Brooke Hamilton struck out 12 batters and gave up one hit in a complete-game shutout victory at Parents Park.
Hamilton also drove in the lone run for the Lady Aces in the third after Lilli Grant drew a walk. Ruth Jones also had a double.
With the win, Catholic improved to 5-0.
MATER DEI 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 001 000 x — 1 4 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Baumann. 2B-Jones (OC).
