Owensboro High School beat Whitesville Trinity 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 in volleyball Thursday at the OHS gym.
Krystall Pappas had 23 assists, four aces, three kills for OHS. Lainey Hayden had 10 kills, six digs. Mia Covington had eight kills. Armanda Pappas had 10 digs, five kills. Audretta Tyler had six digs. Brooklyn Williams had six kills. Mykael Winstead had two kills, two blocks.
DAVIESS COUNTY 3MEADE COUNTY 2
The Lady Panthers won 16-25, 25-8, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10 at home.
Hannah Axley had 14 assists, seven digs for DC. Ryann Keller had 24 assists. Kinsley Phelps had four blocks, six digs, three aces, two kills. Jasmine Beasley had nine kills, six blocks. Ashton Johnson had eight kills, five digs. Kloee Phelps had 18 digs, three aces, three kills. Delaney Evans had six digs. Kendal Goetz had 12 digs, two aces, two kills, two assists. Chea Bowers had six digs. Kayla Clark had 12 digs. Elizabeth Moore had 14 kills, three digs, three blocks.
OHIO COUNTY 3GRAYSON COUNTY 2
Ohio County won 25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-3 in Leitchfield.
Adriana Joiner 14 kills, nine digs for Ohio County. Caroline Law, 16 assists, six aces. Cameron Kennedy six kills, 25 assists. Anna Law 14 kills. Sampson 12 digs. Sarah Bratcher 15 digs.
Ohio County 9-6.
SOCCERDAVIESS COUNTY 4EVANSVILLE NORTH 2
Kenlee Newcom, Elizabeth Collier, Avery McNeiley and Chloe Hinchcliffe each had a goal for DC (13-2). Bree Owen, Meredith Campbell and Hinchcliffe each had an assist. Emma Patterson had five saves for DC.
HENDERSON COUNTY 9OWENSBORO 0
Chandler Worth had 12 saves for OHS.
