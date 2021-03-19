The Owensboro Red Devils are 9th District champions once again.
Led by sophomore guard Kenyata Carbon’s 18 points and a smothering, team-wide defensive effort, Owensboro rolled to a 75-52 victory over shorthanded Owensboro Catholic in the district tournament championship game Thursday night in front of a limited but rowdy crowd at the Sportscenter.
The Red Devils (11-5) forced 29 turnovers for the game, which allowed Owensboro to get out in transition early and often.
“We were just going to pressure them and not let them get the ball up the court, and see if they can handle our pressure,” said OHS coach Rod Drake, whose squad captured its third straight district crown. “We played 94 feet tonight.”
Owensboro Catholic’s Ji Webb scored the first bucket of the game, but Owensboro answered with a 14-2 scoring outburst — capitalizing on six early turnovers by the Aces. Cayman Powell finished with eight of his 10 points in the period for the Red Devils, helping them to a 24-10 advantage at the end of the opening quarter.
However, the Aces (16-9) regrouped in the second period and forced OHS into early foul trouble. Catholic’s Sam McFarland scored eight of his 15 points in the frame, including a 6-for-6 mark at the free-throw line. He knocked down a pair of foul shots to bring Catholic within 30-23 with 3:03 left in the second quarter.
The Red Devils responded with seven straight points — a pair of putbacks from Carbon and Powell, along with a 3-pointer from Matthew Brown — to claim a 37-23 lead at intermission.
“They were in the bonus early in the second quarter,” Drake said. “Our message at halftime was, ‘Just keep them off the line and make them score buckets,’ and that’s pretty much what we did.”
Owensboro’s players took the message to heart, essentially putting the game out of reach in the third frame by outscoring the Aces 19-6 to build a 56-27 lead.
“It’s hard because of their collective team speed,” said Catholic coach Tim Riley, noting that his team was missing its three primary ballhandlers. “Twenty-nine turnovers — it’s hard to overcome that. I thought our kids played hard and I thought we rebounded with them and I thought we did some things right, but if you’ve got 29 turnovers, you’ve got no chance.
“It’s an incredibly tough matchup because of their speed and because of what we’re dealing with, in terms of who’s not here. It’s just tough.”
Jalen Rogers knocked down a 3-pointer to give OHS a 62-32 advantage less than two minutes into the fourth quarter before the Aces used a 15-5 run — capped off by Jari Barber’s hook shot in the post — to cut the lead to 67-47 with 2:27 remaining. McFarland’s conventional three-point play 40 seconds later drew Catholic within 19 points, but the Aces could get no closer from there.
Webb finished with a team-best 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces, who shot 18-of-40 from the field for 45%, 15-of-23 from the foul stripe (65%), and grabbed 32 rebounds.
Ethan Pendleton chipped in 10 points for OHS, which made 27-of-63 shot attempts for 43%, 15-of-19 free throws (79%), and snagged 33 boards.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter, with the Red Devils looking to continue their recent momentum.
“We’ve just got to come ready to play,” said Drake, whose team has won seven of its last eight contests, “and I don’t think that’ll be a problem.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC10-13-6-23 — 52
OWENSBORO24-13-19-19 — 75
Owensboro Catholic (52) — Webb 18, McFarland 15, Barber 9, Scales 5, Gray 3, Carrico 1, Jenkins 1.
Owensboro (75) — Carbon 18, Pendleton 10, Powell 10, Taylor 8, Robinson-Wales 6, Talbott 6, Rogers 5, Hinton 4, Brown 3, McCampbell 2, Moorman 2, Glover 1.
