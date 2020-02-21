After taking over as the new cross country coaches at Owensboro High School earlier this week, Keith Jared and Matt Morris have their sights set on building their respective programs.
Morris, who takes over the OHS girls’ team after serving as the Lady Devils’ track coach for the past year, has his focus on simply improving participation numbers out of the gate.
“Obviously, we’re building, trying to get some numbers up,” said Morris, 31. “Last year, the numbers were a little down. I really want to build the program, and it starts with getting athletes who are ready to compete.
“We want to build some excitement around the program that’s been lacking for the last year or two. We want to build that base and start fresh.”
Morris, who graduated from the former Muhlenberg North High School and later went to Murray State University, began coaching as an assistant at McLean County. With his prior experience, along with already being within the school system, Morris expects a bright future for OHS.
“It’s gonna take a year or two to really get to some full potential,” he said. “We just need to get that base built up. I think we have good potential for the next couple of years to be more competitive in the region. We’ll start looking at taking that next step, where we’ve taken a step back over the last couple of years.
“We’ve got a few really strong, young athletes. We just need to build it up.”
Jared will assume duties as the Red Devils’ cross country coach following a 15-year career as the cross country and track coach at Calloway County High School in Murray. He joins OHS as a former five-time 1at Region Coach of the Year, and his teams’ best performance came when the Lakers finished runner-up at the KHSAA Class 2-A State Championship Meet in 2009.
He also has plans of building a strong foundation for the OHS boys’ cross country program.
“For me, there are no shortcuts to success,” he said. “We are going to learn to be successful in the classroom, on the roads and in the community.”
In his collegiate career, Jared led the Danville (Ill.) Area Community College to a pair of NJCAA Cross Country National titles, prior to transferring to Murray State. With the Racers, Jared set school records in the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter events. He was also a three-time Ohio Valley Conference champion.
