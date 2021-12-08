Alyrica Hughes poured in 25 points to lead Owensboro High School to a 45-44 girls basketball victory over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Greenville.
The Lady Devils (4-1) trailed by 10 points at intermission but used a 23-10 third quarter to pull ahead.
Sarah-Cate Boggess and Brooklyn Stewart scored 10 points apiece for the Lady Mustangs (2-2).
OWENSBORO 7 9 23 6 — 45
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 17 9 10 8 — 44
Owensboro (45) — Hughes 25, Carter-Swanagan 9, Phillips 6, Wilkins 3, Gibson 2.
Muhlenberg County (44) — Boggess 10, Stewart 10, Fields 9, Proffitt 9, Joines 6.
OHIO COUNTY 46, McLEAN COUNTY 35
Rain Embry scored 24 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a district win in Calhoun.
Ohio County improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the 10th District.
Natalie Patterson scored nine points for the Lady Cougars (1-3, 0-1).
OHIO COUNTY 6 11 16 13 — 46
McLEAN COUNTY 8 1 11 15 — 35
Ohio County (46) — Embry 24, Gaddis 8, Vanover 5, Bullock 3, Kennedy 2, Probus 2, Decker 1, Sandefur 1.
McLean County (35) — Patterson 9, Miller 8, Burrough 7, Ecton 5, Rice 4, Frailley 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 63, MEADE COUNTY 55
Aubrey Randolph scored 12 points to help the Lady Aces capture a win in Brandenburg.
Kinsley Goetz added 10 points for Catholic (1-2), which closed the game on a 9-0 run for the victory. The Lady Aces’ bench outscored Meade County’s reserves 43-5.
Peyton Bradley scored 17 points for the Lady Waves (2-2), Paige Medley finished with 15 points, and Aubrey Hardesty chipped in 10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3 20 19 21 — 63
MEADE COUNTY 13 14 16 12 — 55
Owensboro Catholic (63) — Randolph 12, Goetz 10, Hayden 9, Johnson 9, La. Keelin 9, Riley 9, Conkright 5.
Meade County (55) — Bradley 17, Medley 15, Hardesty 10, Babb 4, Durbin 4, Ray 3, Clanton 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 56, CLOVERPORT 24
Bailey Poole scored 17 points, dished six assists and swiped three steals, while Emma Morris posted 17 points and seven rebounds in the Lady Hornets’ district win in Cloverport.
Lily Roberts added 12 points and five boards for Hancock County (2-3, 1-0 in 11th District). Layni Roberts hauled in nine rebounds, as well.
Emily Bennett scored 10 points for the Lady Aces (1-2, 0-1).
HANCOCK COUNTY 15 15 23 3 — 56
CLOVERPORT 5 10 4 5 — 24
Hancock County (56) — Poole 17, Morris 17, Li. Roberts 12, La. Roberts 4, J. Roberts 3, Pharris 2, Johnson 1.
Cloverport (24) — Bennett 10, B. Hurst 9, Thurman 3, A. Hurst 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 66, UNION COUNTY 23
Adylan Ayer recorded 15 points to lead the Panthers in Morganfield.
Lily Hoagland finished with 10 points for DC (2-2).
Alecia Davis scored 15 points for Union County (0-4).
DAVIESS COUNTY 23 10 21 12 — 66
UNION COUNTY 8 6 5 4 — 23
Daviess County (65) — Ayer 15, Hoagland 10, Mewes 8, Paige 6, Payne 6, Spurrier 6, Roberts 5, Beehn 4, Blandford 4, Owens 2.
Union County (23) — Davis 15, Daniel 6, Litchfield 2.
BOYS McLEAN COUNTY 61, OHIO COUNTY 50
Brady Dame scored 16 points to lead the Cougars to a district victory in Calhoun.
Cruz Lee added 15 points for McLean County (3-1, 1-0 in 10th District).
Cooper Allen led the Eagles (1-2, 0-1) with 14 points, while Elijah Decker added 13.
OHIO COUNTY 10 11 15 14 — 50
McLEAN COUNTY 14 13 14 20 — 61
Ohio County (50) — Allen 14, Decker 13, Culbertson 6, Kennedy 5, Morris 4, Manning 3, Lindsey 3, Southard 2.
McLean County (61) — Dame 16, Lee 15, Floyd 10, Durbin 8, Cline 7, Brawner 3, Ward 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 79, CLOVERPORT 46
Devyn Powers scored 24 points, and Ryan Ogle finished with 22 points in the Hornets’ district win in Cloverport.
Kaleb Keown added 13 points for Hancock County (2-1, 1-0 in 11th District), and Evan Ferry chipped in 12.
Austin Hedges scored 18 points for the Aces (0-4, 0-1), and Cole Weatherholt posted 12 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 23 20 24 12 — 79
CLOVERPORT 10 15 8 13 — 46
Hancock County (79) — Powers 24, Ogle 22, Keown 13, Ferry 12, Flake 6, Mundy 2.
Cloverport (46) — Hedges 18, Weatherholt 12, Lamar 6, Poole 4, Blair 3, Lagadinos 3.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 61, RUSSELLVILLE 49
Denver Dickens scored a game-high 20 points in the Raiders’ home win in Whitesville.
Landon Huff posted 15 points for Trinity (1-3), and Landon Smith chipped in 11.
Nick Woodard scored 14 points for Russellville (0-2), and Jayren Byrd added 11.
RUSSELLVILLE 13 3 18 15 — 49
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 18 14 12 17 — 61
Russellville (49) — Woodard 14, Byrd 11, Gamble 7, Bowens 6, Dowlen 5, Edmonds 3, Russell 3.
Whitesville Trinity (61) — Dickens 20, L. Huff 15, Smith 11, Howard 9, Hernandez 4, Wright 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY 58, APOLLO 42
Eli Masterson and Zjhan Tutt scored 12 points apiece in the Eagles’ loss in Leitchfield.
Apollo slipped to 0-4.
River Blanton and Hunter Tomes each scored 14 points for Grayson County (2-1), and Keegan Sharp had 13.
APOLLO 9 7 12 14 — 42
GRAYSON COUNTY 20 10 13 15 — 58
Apollo (42) — Masterson 12, Tutt 12, Stites 9, Ward 4, Morphew 3, Smith 2
Grayson County (58) — Blanton 14, Tomes 14, Sharp 13, Childress 6, McCrady 5, Bratcher 4, Horn 2.
EVANSVILLE BOSSE 77, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 43
Tut Carrico scored 14 points as the Aces fell in Evansville.
Parker Gray finished with 13 points for Catholic (0-4).
Taray Howell scored a game-high 18 points for Bosse (2-1). Jameer Ajibade added 17 points, and Elijah Wagner posted 13 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6 8 11 18 — 43
EVANSVILLE BOSSE 20 26 21 10 — 77
Owensboro Catholic (43) — Carrico 14, Gray 13, Sims 6, Hobgood 4, Barber 2, Clark 2, Frick 2.
Evansville Bosse (77) — Howell 18, Ajibade 17, Wagner 13, Joyner 9, Parker 9, Nunn 5, Fox-Boone 4, Davis 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.