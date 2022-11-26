LEXINGTON — Points came at a premium, but top-ranked Frederick Douglass made just enough plays down the stretch to edge No. 9 Owensboro for a 14-2 victory in the semifinals of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs Friday night at FDHS.
Despite facing the best defense and the second-most productive offense in the commonwealth, the Red Devils (11-3) were still within reaching distance until Ty Bryant’s breakaway touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
“We knew that points were going to be really hard to come by,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said afterward. “They’re historically good on defense. From a statistical standpoint, from a points-allowed standpoint, they’re just really good. We knew that we were going to have to try to get some first downs and move the chains and give the defense some rest, but we just knew that we were going to have to hold them to seven (points) and find some way to score 10. We had some shots, we had some things that got close.
“We couldn’t get through to score the points we had to score. You can’t win if you don’t score. But we felt that we could defend them, we felt that we could get stops. They’re really, really good on offense too, and I’m proud of that defensive effort and the job they did.”
After holding the Red Devils to a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, the Broncos (14-0) marched 44 yards in nine plays before Davaun Hart punched in a 2-yard touchdown run to put his team up 7-0 with 7:43 left in the opening frame.
OHS came up short on a fake punt attempt on its next drive, giving Douglass the ball at the 23-yard-line, but Dereon Crowe intercepted Cole Carpenter’s pass in the end zone six plays later to keep OHS in contention.
Owensboro was held to another punt, but Jeremiah Goodwin’s kick pinned the Broncos at their own 10-yard-line. Four plays later, a swarm of OHS defenders tackled Carpenter in the end zone for a safety, trimming the deficit to 7-2 with 10:41 left in the second period. The Red Devils were unable to capitalize for the rest of the first half — a turnover on downs and a fumble halted productive drives — but OHS also held Douglass scoreless to preserve the five-point margin at intermission.
Owensboro collected stops on the Broncos’ first three possessions of the second half — including a pair of blocked field goals on back-to-back drives — until Bryant broke loose for a 51-yard scoring scamper with 5:45 left to play.
With his team facing a talented stable of running backs, Fallin said, OHS simply wanted to make Douglass put the ball in the air instead.
“We were going to put eight people on the line of scrimmage and make them throw the ball,” he said. “They didn’t look like it tonight, but they’re historically good at running the ball, too.
“I’m proud of the job that we did, really taking that part of their game away and making them throw the ball. They had some big completions at timely points to extend series and kept them on the field. We just wore down defensively by the end of the game.
“We felt that we could frustrate them similarly, and we did. But they made just enough plays in the end, and that’s what it came down to.”
Owensboro had two more chances down the stretch but couldn’t answer. Douglass intercepted OHS quarterback Kasey Boone on a last-ditch heave to seal the win.
“They’re great everywhere,” Fallin said of the FDHS defense, which entered the contest giving up only 5.1 points per game. “They’re big, strong, athletic, fast, aggressive, tough, talented everywhere on defense. They don’t have a real weakness. We just knew that, no matter what we were trying to do, it was going to be very difficult to accomplish. We were going to have to make the most of opportunities. We hoped that if we could get inside the 30 that we could just throw a ball to the end zone and maybe give yourself a 50-50 ball. It just didn’t work out.”
Fallin credited the Red Devils’ strong senior class for their tenacity and performance, as well — not just in 2022 but throughout their careers.
“These seniors have always been that way,” he said. “They’re not going to wave the white flag until it’s over, and they didn’t tonight, either. I’m very proud of them for that.
“They’ve won more games than any senior class in OHS history. They’ve been to four straight (state) semifinals, which has never happened in OHS history before this.”
With the win, Frederick Douglass will face Bowling Green in next week’s Class 5-A state championship game at Kroger Field.
FREDERICK DOUGLASS7 0 0 7 — 14
FD-Hart 2 run (Ranvier kick)
FD-Bryant 51 run (Ranvier kick)
