LEXINGTON — Points came at a premium, but top-ranked Frederick Douglass made just enough plays down the stretch to edge No. 9 Owensboro for a 14-2 victory in the semifinals of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs Friday night at FDHS.

Despite facing the best defense and the second-most productive offense in the commonwealth, the Red Devils (11-3) were still within reaching distance until Ty Bryant’s breakaway touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

