Despite a three-week break between games, the Owensboro Red Devils are intent on carrying their regular-season momentum into the playoffs.
OHS, which has rolled to an 8-0 record, will open the Class 5-A postseason Friday with a matchup against Breckinridge County (3-4). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rash Stadium.
The Red Devils defeated the Fighting Tigers 69-6 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Oct. 30 in Owensboro, and OHS coach Jay Fallin doesn’t expect the hiatus to affect his players’ mindset moving forward.
“The guys are very excited,” Fallin said. “It’s a lot of work, and football players sacrifice a lot over the course of a season — the goal is to get to play games. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that.
“The guys have handled it very well. They’ve stayed focused, they’ve had a good attitude, and we’ve used the time well to prepare, but we’re excited and itching to get ready to play.”
OHS forced five turnovers in its last matchup against Breck, including an interception and a fumble that were both returned for touchdowns in helping the Red Devils build an early 21-0 advantage.
They quickly pulled away from there, but this time, Fallin is stressing “mistake-free football” to his squad.
“We can never turn the ball over, and we had a fumble the last time we played them,” he said. “If you fumble the ball, you’re going to lose in big games, so we’ve tried to emphasize limiting all turnovers.
“When you throw the ball as much as we do, some interceptions are going to happen, but fumbles are completely within our control.”
Owensboro, which scored 48 points per game and surrenders just 11.9 points per outing, will continue to rely on junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (1,470 yards, 17 TDs throwing; 308 yards, six TDs rushing) and a talented group of senior wide receivers in Ben Flaherty (355 yards, five TDs), Treyvon Tinsley (323 yards, six TDs) and Steven Stevenson (318 yards, one TD), among others.
Defensively, Fallin added, stopping Breck quarterback Kiyren Watkins (1,021 total yards, 12 TDs) will be key.
“Their quarterback’s a very athletic runner,” he said. “He’s given teams trouble this year. We need to be aware of where he is at all times. They’ll have a good game plan, so we’ve got to be prepared to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.