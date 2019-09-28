HARTFORD -- Owensboro High School took a while to get going in the fast lane offensively Friday night.
But once the No. 6 Red Devils got in that top gear, they couldn't be stopped at Ohio County.
OHS got three touchdown passes from Gavin Wimsatt, who also ran for another, on the way to a 41-0 win at Frank Barnes Stadium on Ohio County's senior night.
OHS went to 5-1, 2-0 in Class 5-A District 1. Ohio County fell to 2-4, 0-2 in the district.
Cameron Thompson ran for two touchdowns as the senior got some added playing time because of a couple of Red Devils who were nursing injuries.
It appeared OHS was flat coming out of the gate, and it took Wimsatt some time to get on target with his receivers. He threw three interceptions, but Ohio County couldn't get any points out of those turnovers.
"First of all I'd like to say we won 41-0," OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "We take a lot of positives from it. But as I've said for the last few weeks, there's a lot of areas where we can improve. Part of that is being a young team. I wouldn't say we were flat, I thought our energy was good, I just didn't think we executed in the first half. It was different breakdowns in execution that made it a little closer game at halftime than some might have thought.
"I also want to give a lot of credit Coach (DaMarcus) Ganaway and his staff because that's a better football team than a lot of people are giving them credit for. We knew they had good players and a good scheme and we were going to be in for a fight."
OHS still had a 21-0 lead at halftime, but it only had the ball four times.
Wimsatt hit Jordan Sorrells for a 8-yard touchdown pass on the Red Devils first possession.
Thompson scored on a 6-yard inside run for a 14-0 lead. Wimsatt hit Tyren Hayden with a 5-yard touchdown pass after Ohio County fumbled at its own 1-yard line for the 21-0 advantage.
"It was a great scheme to keep our offense off the field, take the play clock to the bottom every single time, get a couple of first downs and then it's halftime and we've had four possessions and only managed to score on three of them," Fallin said.
Wimsatt's second interception was in the Ohio County end zone, and it came after he had made a tremendous 40-yard designed run. Wimsatt made up for the turnover the next time OHS had the ball, going 21 yards in five plays, with Wimsatt scoring on a 2-yard sneak.
Hayden caught his second touchdown pass, 12 yards from Wimsatt, with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.
OHS got a running clock going with 9:40 left in the fourth period on a 24-yard run around left end by Thompson.
Wimsatt finished 21-of-31 passing for 211 yards and he ran for 55 yards on five carries. Thompson went for 45 yards on nine carries. Javius Taylor had 37 yards on six carries.
Thompson and Taylor were in for Ethan Avery and Kamren Watkins, who were getting healthy from injuries.
"I would like to be healthy, but when you're not it's always good to get young guys some experience and still get a big win," Fallin said.
OHS finished with 377 yards in total offense, 147 on the ground.
"The offensive line did a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage, both in protection and in the run game," Fallin said.
The Devils defense was stellar as usual, allowing 60 yards in total offense and 16 on the ground.
OWENSBORO 7-14-13-7 _ 41
OHIO COUNTY 0-0-0-0 _ 0
OHS-Sorrells 8 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
OHS-Thompson 6 run (Thurman kick)
OHS-Hayden 5 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
OHS-Wimsatt 2 run (Thurman kick)
OHS-Hayden 11 pass from Wimsatt (pass failed)
OHS-Thompson 24 run (Thurman kick)
