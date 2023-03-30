The Owensboro High School girls tennis team picked up a 6-3 victory over Daviess County in a match Wednesday at Centre Court.

The Lady Devils got singles wins from Addie Travis, Emma Embry, Caroline Smith and Anna Travis, with doubles victories from Smith-Whitley Ford and Embry-Riley Hunt.

