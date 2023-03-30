The Owensboro High School girls tennis team picked up a 6-3 victory over Daviess County in a match Wednesday at Centre Court.
The Lady Devils got singles wins from Addie Travis, Emma Embry, Caroline Smith and Anna Travis, with doubles victories from Smith-Whitley Ford and Embry-Riley Hunt.
Scoring for DC came from Allessa Hall and Maddy Brown in singles, with a victory from the doubles tandem of Jana Coomes-Kate Mason.
BOYS TENNIS DAVIESS COUNTY 8, OWENSBORO 1
The Panthers won at Centre Court behind singles victories from Landon McDuffee, Matthew Dunlay, Yuga Kani, Anthony Thomson and George Newton.
DC’s doubles winners were McDuffee-Kani, Thomson-Parth Haria and Newton-Christian Farmer.
Owensboro picked up its win from Arlo Johnson.
BASEBALL APOLLO 8, CASTLE (IND.) 5
Will Strode struck out nine batters in the pitching win and went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Eagles’ victory in Newburgh.
Easton Blandford finished 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles for Apollo (6-2), which overcame five errors in the victory.
Jace Watson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to pace Castle (0-1).
WP-Strode. LP-Lambert. 2B-Blandford 2, Lillford (A). HR-Strode (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.