Owensboro High School beat Muhlenberg County 5-2 in girls' soccer in Greenville on Thursday.
Rylee Cox scored two goals and had an assist for OHS. Evie Pierson, Sydney Ladd and Ella Bratcher also scored for the Lady Devils (2-2).
Freshman keeper Chandler Worth had eight saves for the Lady Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.