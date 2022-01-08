Owensboro boys basketball coach Rod Drake has a modest view on his team’s output so far this season.
The Red Devils are 10-3 overall, 2-0 in 9th District play and feature the 3rd Region’s best RPI at .60279. However, Drake knows there’s more potential to be unlocked.
“I think right now, we’re probably a C-plus for our midseason grade,” he said Friday. “We still got a lot to work on, but I am pleased with the guys who have stepped up. Talas Taylor, Jalen Rogers — our bench is getting better. We did a lot of this during the Christmas break without Chris Glover, too. I’m excited for these guys. The future looks bright for us for the rest of the season.”
The Red Devils are led by the 1-2 punch of Amari Wales and Kenyata Carbon.
Wales, a 5-foot-11 fifth-year senior guard, leads the team with 20.1 points per game on 58.6% shooting from the field. He also hauls in 4.3 rebounds per contest and has made 6-of-11 3-pointers (54.5%).
Drake called it an across-the-board improvement that has ultimately helped the Red Devils as a whole.
“He’s a veteran, and he’s been more assertive than last year,” Drake said. “He and Kenyata are getting better in complementing each other. They really could be two of the best guards in western Kentucky. Those two guys show up every night.
“With Jalen, Talas, Chris and those other guys, if they can be productive, we can be pretty good. Amari’s been assertive this year, and the kids have fed off of that.”
Meanwhile, Carbon is posting 18.2 points and a team-best 7.3 boards per game. The 5-11 junior guard, who also excels on the gridiron for OHS, makes 50% of his shots from the floor and is 6-of-20 from distance (30%).
Drake credited Carbon’s energy level for his contributions.
“He’s going to be all over the place,” Drake said. “He brings a lot of energy. When you play like he does, you can expect him to make some mistakes, but you’ve got to live with that because of everything he does.”
The Red Devils have also surrounded the two with a productive supporting cast that includes Glover (8.5 ppg), Rogers (7.6 ppg), Taylor (6.9 ppg), Cayman Powell (6.1 ppg) and Dylon Talbott (5.1 ppg), among others.
“That’s really a character thing,” Drake said. “Kids have accepted their roles, which makes it easier to coach and better for the team. We don’t have any exact number — you’ve been here this many years, so here’s this role. Instead, whatever the situation is, you’ve got to step up. The kids have accepted that.”
OHS was originally slated to face Muhlenberg County Friday night, but the game was called off because of inclement weather. The Red Devils are set to face Greenwood in the German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green High School on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Following that, Owensboro will travel to face Grayson County on Tuesday before hosting district foe Owensboro Catholic on Friday and then Muhlenberg County in a make-up game next Saturday.
“We’ve got a tough week coming up,” Drake said. “It’s like a region tournament week for us.”
Over the course of the next few outings, Drake wants to see his team improve on defense. The Red Devils currently give up 63.8 points while scoring 73.8 points per game.
“We gotta get better defensively,” he said. “I know that sounds crazy, but we gotta get better. There are a lot of those little things we can do to get better. We’ve just got to be a better team offensively, defensively, after timeouts, and one thing I’ve really stressed with this team is pre-game, practice, and knowing what’s going on within our system — just being prepared in all areas.
“All of our losses came down to free throws and getting off to bad starts. That’s what I mean when I say pre-game and practice habits. We’ve got to take everything seriously.”
Saturday’s game will be the first matchup for the Red Devils since a 71-68 win over Castle (Ind.) in the Independence Bank Classic on Dec. 30 at the Sportscenter. It’ll be only OHS’s third contest in more than two weeks.
“We’re in crazy times,” Drake said. “We had two kids in COVID, then we came back and had snow. The time off gives us a break. The way we play, we play so fast, so it’s good to have breaks and get that time in the gym to fine-tune. I think our kids handle it pretty well.
“We want to compete for the district championship, that’s just who we are. We’re not as big as a lot of teams around here, so we can’t take days off — just got to get better.”
