The Owensboro High School girls' basketball team built up a double-digit lead Friday night before holding off late-surging Whitesville Trinity, 49-44, in a physical, rough-and-tumble matchup at the OHS gymnasium.
Junior wing Lyric Lawrence paced the Lady Devils (2-1) with a game-best 17 points, including eight points in the third quarter -- helping OHS establish a 39-25 advantage through three periods.
However, the Lady Raiders (1-1) used a scoring outburst of their own in the fourth quarter. Josie Aull scored 11 of her 13 points in the final frame, helping Trinity cut the deficit to 44-40 on a layup within the final two minutes.
OHS was able to regroup down the stretch, scoring five of the game's last nine points to keep the Lady Raiders at bay.
"A win's a win," said Lady Devils coach Jansen Locher, whose squad benefited from forcing 27 turnovers. "At this point of the season, you'll take anything that you can get.
"It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination. We know that we're playing a lot of young girls -- eighth-grader, a lot of freshmen -- so we know that's how it's gonna be right now early in the season."
Owensboro pieced together a 15-5 lead through the first quarter, but Trinity began working the ball inside to senior center Morgan Kinsey, who scored 11 of her 13 points in the second.
Trinity trailed just 27-23 at halftime before the Lady Devils began getting out in transition and adding to their lead.
The Lady Raiders were able to climb back into the game late, partially due to OHS's 7-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line (36.8%). The Lady Devils also committed 15 turnovers.
"It was sloppy," Locher said. "They're a good team, they've got some really good players. Coach (Emily) Hernandez used to coach over here, so we knew it was a homecoming for her, and she wanted this one pretty bad, too. I'm proud of our girls for coming out with a win."
Junior guard Tamia Smith added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Devils, who also got a game-high 11 boards from freshman forward Brooklyn Williams.
Trinity sophomore guard Cassidy Morris scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while sophomore forward Katherine Hibbit hauled in eight boards, as well.
Despite coming up short, Hernandez said she was happy to see the Lady Raiders battle back into the contest.
"I thought we had too many turnovers, but we didn't quit," she said. "We were down by 15 there for a period of time and we could've quit, but we didn't. We kept working hard. I was pleased with that effort.
"I thought it was a good ballgame, and I thought it was a good effort on both sides. It was a fun game to be a part of."
Trinity plays again Saturday with a home matchup against University Heights, while OHS returns to action Tuesday against Muhlenberg County.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 5-18-2-19 -- 44
OWENSBORO 15-12-12-10 -- 49
Whitesville Trinity (44) -- Aull 13, Kinsey 13, Morris 13, Brown 2, Hibbit 2, Wilson 1.
Owensboro (49) -- Lawrence 17, Smith 8, Hughes 6, Worth 6, Sowders 4, Pappas 3, Williams 3, Gonzo 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.