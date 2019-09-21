Owensboro High School's offense and defense kept the pressure on Daviess County throughout a 55-17 win Friday night at the crowded Reid Stadium.
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt ran for three touchdowns, including a couple of short-yardage sneaks and an impressive 9-yard run where he mini-hurdled a DC defender on the way to the end zone. Wimsatt also passed for one more score to Treyvon Tinsley for 11 yards.
Tinsley closed the scoring on a 39-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Taquan Robinson with 4:51 left in the game.
"Our offense was pretty efficient all night," OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "Anytime you score 50-plus points you feel like you had a pretty good offensive effort."
Running back Ethan Avery ran for two OHS touchdowns, four and three yards, when the Red Devils scored on their first three possessions of the game.
Wimsatt finished 20-of-35 passing for 245 yards with an interception, and he ran eight times for 46 yards. OHS managed 438 yards in total offense, including 154 on the ground.
"Wimsatt, he didn't do a bad job in the first half, the pick was a missed read, he floated it a little bit, but when you throw the ball as much as we do you're going to throw some picks," Fallin said. "Daviess County was determined through their alignment to take away the passing game from us, particularly the vertical passing game."
Wimsatt, a sophomore, won all kinds of props from DC coach Matt Brannon after it was over.
"Gavin Wimsatt is one of the best quarterbacks I've seen play in a long time, even as a sophomore, he's elusive, got a great arm," Brannon said. "He's great at not getting hit, we maybe hit him two or three times.
The speed they have, them staying open, just poses challenges."
Tinsley made eight catches for 126 yards. Ben Flaherty had three catches for 59 yards and Tyren Hayden finished with five catches for 48 yards.
Avery rushed 15 times for 71 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards. Cameron Thompson had a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Devils (4-1).
The Red Devils locked up the City-County championship and won their 750th game in program history.
DC had some good moments with Joe Humphreys at quarterback and Shane Riley running the ball. Humphreys made a great fake and ran down the far sideline for a 38-yard touchdown that cut OHS's early lead to 14-7. Humphreys also hit Isaiah Tomes with a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the first half.
Humphreys hit 8-of-21 passes for 60 yards. Riley ran 16 times for 82 yards.
DC finished with 221 yards in total offense. The Panthers fell to 1-4.
"Daviess County is a better football team than a lot of people have given them credit for, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, with their offensive line and running backs," Fallin said. "They're a very good group up front, their running backs are very good runners. They don't quit.
"That's the first time we've been tested by a team that ran right at us."
DC lost three fumbles and threw an interception.
"We're continually making strides each week," Brannon said. "The thing that hurts us is turnovers, you can't turn the ball over against a team that powerful."
OWENSBORO 21-14-7-13 -- 55
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-7-3-0 -- 17
O-Avery 4 run (Thurman kick)
O-Wimsatt 1 run (Thurman kick)
DC-Humphreys 38 run (Hoagland kick)
O-Avery 3 run (Thurman kick)
O-Wimsatt 9 run (Thurman kick)
O-Wimsatt 1 run (Thurman kick)
DC-Tomes 10 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
DC-Hoagland 26 FG
O-Tinsley 11 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Thompson 15 run (kick failed)
O-Tinsley 39 pass from Robinson (Thurman kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.