OHS looks to keep rolling vs. Mustangs

Owensboro High School will get an early jump on fall break with a Class 5-A District 1 matchup against Muhlenberg County on Thursday night.
The Red Devils, ranked No. 5 in 5-A, are 5-1 and have been rolling on the scoreboard most of the season.
Playing on a short week at Rash Stadium, but looking forward to a bye week heading into Oct. 11, caused some adjustments by the Red Devils and the Mustangs.
"This was our walk-through day," OHS coach Jay Fallin said Wednesday. "We had to do some reorganizing and make some adjustments to our schedule, as did our opponent."
Playing the game on Thursday also gave Owensboro's fans the chance to see the team and not delay any potential fall break trips they may be taking.
"Our community is very important to us," Fallin said.
The Red Devils main focus this week in practice was being good in all phases of the game. OHS beat Ohio County 41-0 but took a while to get going offensively. The Red Devils executed well on offense in a 55-17 win over Daviess County two weeks ago, but had some problems defensively.=
"We just want to play cleanly," Fallin said. "Last week we executed well on defense and special teams. Against Daviess County we executed well on offense. You've got to get all three phases of game functioning well every Friday. That's what it takes to succeed in the postseason, and that's what you need to get ready for.
Early in the season OHS was on top of all three phases at once, and good teams understand that might not be the case in all games as the middle of the season hits.
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt wasn't completely sharp against Ohio County, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 211 yards. Wimsatt has been mostly stellar this season, throwing for 1,271 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 59 percent of his passes. Wimsatt has also run for seven touchdowns.
"He is a sophomore and playing quarterback is difficult," Fallin said. "We believe in a team approach, his teammates are going to have his back, and they did that on Friday (at Ohio County). He was back on Sunday watching film and back on the practice field Monday working to improve.
"We expect everybody to play well Thursday."
Tyren Hayden has caught 21 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns for the Red Devils.
Muhlenberg County has won twice in six games, most notably beating Ohio County 34-20, but losing last week to unbeaten Grayson County 22-14.
Bronzyn Healy has been solid at quarterback, with Jamie Bullock and Alec Drake providing rushing numbers.
