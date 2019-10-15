Owensboro High School didn't find a lot of resistance in its opening-round game of the Boys' 3rd Region Soccer Tournament. The Red Devils beat Meade County 10-0 in the regional opener Monday at Owensboro Catholic.
There was much more drama in the second opening-round game, with Muhlenberg County putting up a 3-2 win over Grayson County.
OHS will face Ohio County at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Muhlenberg County will meet Daviess County in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO 10 MEADE COUNTY 0
OHS wanted to be in attack mode for its opening game.
The Red Devils concentrated on playing with a more offensive mindset as it got ready to face Meade County on Monday at Owensboro Catholic.
OHS took its game plan seriously, with Reis Dickinson hitting a shot off the crossbar and in for a 1-0 lead with just three minutes gone. The Red Devils didn't let up much until later in the game as they knew they had a clear path to the regional semifinals Tuesday night.
Josh Head had a hat trick. Andrew Saltsman scored two goals and had three assists. Paxton Jenkins had a goal and two assists. Grayson McFarland and Baxter Brown also had a goal each. Meade County also scored an own goal.
Saltsman's three assists etched his name into the OHS record book as he is now the all-time assist leader with 47.
"Andrew is a player when the ball is at his feet, he's quick with the ball and he keeps it at his feet. He's probably got the best shot on the team," OHS coach Ryan Haley said. "With his field vision, dribbling, shooting, those are three of the four major categories you want in a player. His breaking that record means the world to him."
OHS wanted to get numbers in the attack and up the field quicker than it had in a few games down the stretch of the regular season.
"In recent games we were more conservative, and we're kind of through with that," Haley said. "We're looking to play more aggressive and get more number up the field."
Head got on a couple of open runs himself and was able to score from close range.
"Every time I touch the ball I'm looking to score," said Head, a sophomore. "Grayson, Andrew, Paxton, we're all looking to score. Everyone was looking to finish their chances, score quick, be unselfish, put the game away early."
OHS is 16-5-2. Meade County finished 2-16-2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 2
Camden Newman scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 76th minute, to lead the Mustangs to their first victory of the season over Grayson County.
Newman received the ball 35 yards away, turned and fired a shot that got over the leaping keeper and just under the crossbar for the late goal.
"I just got the ball, turned and shot it," Newman said.
The sophomore also scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute.
Dawson Guffy put Muhlenberg County up 2-0 in the 42nd minute after he got a run going to the 6-yard box.
Grayson Raymer got Grayson County on the board a few minutes later. Josh Stevenson tied the game for Grayson County with a rebound shot off a keeper save in the 63rd minute.
Muhlenberg County is 6-14-1. Grayson County finished 12-7-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.