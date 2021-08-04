The Owensboro High School football program is suspending team activities due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said Tuesday.
“First and foremost, our concern is the health and safety of our team, as it always has been,” Fallin said. “We’re going to follow all guidelines and directives from the health department as we work through this quarantine, and we will return to activities as a team when it is safe to do so.”
The timeline for OHS returning to the field was unknown on Tuesday.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s “COVID-19 Return To Play” policy recommends a minimum of 10 days of rest from the onset of symptoms or a positive test, along with permission from a healthcare professional, to resume physical activity.
The Red Devils, following last year’s trip to the Class 5-A state championship game, are slated to open the 2021 campaign on Aug. 20 when they host St. Xavier at Rash Stadium.
“We were fortunate to make it through the entire 2020 season last season without a COVID pause or quarantine,” said Fallin, whose team went 12-1 last year. “This is part of the reality of the world we’re in right now. We’re going to stay positive, take it one day at a time and take care of our players.”
