Owensboro High School had things well in hand by halftime of its 42-0 victory at Breckinridge County on Friday.
Gavin Wimsatt threw for 129 yards and had a 16-yard touchdown run for OHS in the game, which had a running clock by halftime. Wimsatt hit Tyren Hayden with a 53-yard pass and Wimsatt hit Treyvon Tinsley with a 5-yard scoring strike.
Jaiden Greathouse had a 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Lukas Howell had a 5-yard touchdown run. OHS also recovered a fumbled punt snap in the end zone for another touchdown.
CENTRAL HARDIN 49DAVIESS COUNTY 10
Shane Riley ran for 136 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries to pace Daviess County in a road loss.
Carter Hoagland also kicked a 25-yard field goal for DC.
TRIGG COUNTY 40MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
The Mustangs were shut out in Greenville.
