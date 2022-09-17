Owensboro High School rolled to a 58-8 win over Breckinridge County in high school football at Rash Stadium on Friday night.
Kenyata Carbon scored on touchdown runs of 34, 37 and 19 yards. Ethan Pendleton had touchdown catches for 10 and 42 yards from Kasey Boone.
Javion Robinson had two interceptions for OHS (3-2) in its Class 5-A, District 1 opener.
OHS had 318 yards in total offense.
HANCOCK COUNTY 16, TELL CITY (IND.) 13Alex Basham scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to help the Hornets remain undefeated with a victory at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Logan Willis ran for 111 yards on 16 carries for Hancock County (5-0), while Jack Duncan ran for 26 yards on five rushes with 28 yards on two receptions.
Cole Dixon completed 4-of-14 passes for 82 yards, Kaleb Keown hauled in two receptions for 54 yards, and Austin Volocko snagged two interceptions along with a 44-yard return.
“It was a fun tonight,” Hornets coach Bobby Eubanks said. “Our atmosphere was great. Their kids played hard. Our defense was on the field all night and they played a great game. I’m super proud of our guys. They hung in there and won a tough game.”
Hancock County returns to action next week with a home matchup against Owensboro Catholic.
McLEAN COUNTY 42, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 13
The Cougars opened Class 2-A, District 2 play with a convincing victory at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun, moving to 5-0 for the first time since 1999.
Zach Clayton rushed for 87 yards with a pair of touchdowns and also returned a fumble recovery 76 yards for a score to pace McLean County.
Elijah Baldwin ran for 58 yards with a touchdown and also hauled in a 13-yard scoring pass from Brodie Cline.
Lucas Mauzy ran in a 5-yard TD, as well, and Will Taylor chipped in 55 rushing yards.
“Our defense played a very good game,” said MCHS defensive coordinator Justin Cook. “We only gave up one defensive touchdown and held them to just a little over 200 yards total. They were big and physical, which gave our guys some problems, but our line was able to correct it and put some drives together.”
McLean County returns to action next week with a road tilt at Butler County.
OHIO COUNTY 35, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13The Eagles captured their first win of the season with a victory at Mustang Stadium in Greenville.
With the victory, Ohio County improves to 1-3.
Muhlenberg County slipped to 0-5.
Both teams return to action next week, with the Eagles heading to face Owensboro and the Mustangs traveling to take on Grayson County.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY-LOUISVILLE 52, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15The Aces led 15-14 in the second quarter but the Centurions reeled off 38 unanswered points on the way to a runaway victory in Louisville.
It was the most points an opponent has scored against CAL this season, including last week’s 49-14 win over Lexington Christian.
With the loss, Catholic fell to 2-3 ahead of next week’s Class 2-A, District 2 opener at Hancock County.
The undefeated Centurions improved to 5-0.
VOLLEYBALL LADY RAIDERS SPLIT PAIR IN POOL PLAYWhitesville Trinity opened All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament pool play in Richmond, capturing a win over Todd County Central before falling to Eminence.
The Lady Raiders won 2-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-20) but later dropped a 2-1 decision (16-25, 25-17, 17-25).
Trinity moves to 18-4 and resumes pool play Saturday against Raceland.
BOYS SOCCER ST. XAVIER 1, DAVIESS COUNTY 0
The Panthers had their six-game unbeaten streak snapped with a loss at the Tiger Invitational at Evansville Memorial.
DC slipped to 11-2-1 and will play again Saturday against Chicago St. Patrick. St. X improved to 11-1-2 with the victory.
