Owensboro High School rolled to a 58-8 win over Breckinridge County in high school football at Rash Stadium on Friday night.

Kenyata Carbon scored on touchdown runs of 34, 37 and 19 yards. Ethan Pendleton had touchdown catches for 10 and 42 yards from Kasey Boone.

