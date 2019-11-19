Reserved seats are on sale for the Class 5A regional championship football game Friday between Owensboro and Louisville Fairdale at OHS' Rash Stadium.
Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased today through 1 p.m. Friday in the Owensboro High School athletic office.
Friday's kickoff is at 7 p.m.
