Owensboro High School will host Louisville Fairdale on Friday in the third round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, as requested by Fairdale administration.
Tickets will go on sale at the OHS Athletic Office on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $7 cash. No passes will be accepted.
ROWAN CARDED HOLE-IN-ONE
Kenny Rowan clubbed a hole-in-one on Nov. 7 at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
He hit the ace on No. 12 from 120 yards, using a pitching wedge.
Witnesses included Joe Day, Fred Johnson and Bradley Troutman.
WEBB HIT ACE AT BEN HAWES
David Webb made a hole-in-one on Nov. 3 at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
He aced No. 15 from 144 yards, using a 5-wood.
Witnessing the feat were Ray Hodges and Bob Pyrzynski.
