After falling behind 11-4, the Owensboro High School softball team responded in a big way Tuesday.
The Lady Devils erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to surge ahead, then held off visiting McLean County for a 16-11 victory on Senior Night at Shifley Park.
“We just kept reminding them it was Senior Night, do it for the seniors,” said OHS coach Quincy Moorman, referencing his team’s seniors, Hadley Hughes and Kaylyn Sowders. “We looked back over the years, we haven’t won a Senior Night in at least seven years. ... The girls fought through for the seniors.”
Offensively, OHS (8-17) was led by Sophie Moorman, who went 3-for-5 with a triple, four runs scored and two runners batted in. Lindsey Gibson went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, Abby Walker and Morgan Turner added two hits and two RBIs each, Addison Hill recorded two hits and scored twice, and Sowders added two hits. Turner and Hadley Hughes also scored two runs apiece, and Lauren Hughes drove in a pair.
“I think they all played well,” Quincy Moorman said. “We made a couple substitutions — some girls that don’t see a whole lot of time — and they came in and put the ball in play. Abby Walker got a big hit for us, kind of got us going in that inning that we put up nine runs. Sometimes, we’ve got to find that spark.
“We struggle finding the spark sometimes, but we make some changes off the bench, and in a couple games, it’s worked.”
Lauren Hughes picked up the pitching win in relief, giving up two hits and striking out four over the final four innings.
McLean County (6-17) was led by Sarah Linville, who went 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Kamryn McMahon, who went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in six runs — with three RBIs coming off a home run in the first inning that gave the Lady Cougars an early 3-0 lead.
However, the rest of the team finished with just two hits.
“At times, we lacked effort,” McLean County coach Brad Baird said. “We weren’t ready to make the plays when we needed to make plays, and at the plate, we chased pitches that we shouldn’t have swung at.”
Moving forward, Baird’s message to his players is simple.
“Just grow from the mistakes and learn to get better every pitch, every swing, and be ready for the start of district next week,” he said.
The victory was the third in row for the Lady Devils, following a doubleheader sweep at Fort Campbell on Saturday.
“I think it gives us a ton of confidence,” Moorman said of the winning streak. “I’ve had confidence in the girls, they’ve just had to have it themselves. Fort Campbell wasn’t the strongest of teams, obviously, but you’ve got to start somewhere. We started hitting, our bats were coming alive, it carried over to tonight, and I hope it keeps going.”
OHS returns to action Wednesday with a home matchup against Union County, while McLean County plays again Thursday at Breckinridge County.
McLEAN COUNTY 305 300 0 — 11 8 8
OWENSBORO 211 921 x — 16 18 7
WP-L. Hughes. LP-Galloway. 2B-Walker, Turner (O), McMahon (M). 3B-Moorman (O), Linville (M). HR-McMahon (M).
