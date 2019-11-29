OHS ready for big test

Tradition-rich Owensboro will be taking a step up in class on Friday when they visit Lexington's undefeated Frederick Douglass High School in the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT, and the Red Devils -- in the uncharacteristic role of underdog -- are excited about their opportunity.
"We're ready to go," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "We're looking at this as a great opportunity and challenge, and we're excited to be the position to have a chance to advance to the state championship game.
"It takes five playoff games to win a state championship, so it's a really tough test for everyone involved. We've won three (postseason) games and we're just excited about the chance to play another game against a very good football team."
Frederick Douglass, a relatively new school in Fayette County, is in only its third season of high school football competition, and it hasn't taken the Broncos long to establish themselves as a state powerhouse.
Coach Brian Landis has directed Frederick Douglass to 13 consecutive victories this fall, including nine shutouts. All told, the Broncos have outscored their opposition to the tune of 577-67.
"They've got legit (NCAA) D-I players all over the field," Fallin noted. "Anyone who plays them has their hands full."
Senior lineman Walker Parks (6-6, 280), for instance, will play his collegiate football for defending national champion Clemson -- and he's far from the only standout on the Broncos' roster.
Senior quarterback Josh McClurg has completed 83-of-117 passes for 1,356 yards and 17 touchdowns, with five interceptions.
The Frederick Douglass running game has churned out 3.,303 yards and 52 touchdowns. McClurg leads the way with 979 yards and 10 TDs, and senior running back Devin Neal isn't far behind, with 824 yards and 13 scores.
The Broncos' top receiver is sophomore Dane Key, who has 28 receptions for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.
Since finishing the regular season 10-0, Frederick Douglass has posted playoff victories over Great Crossing (50-0), Scott County (24-14) and Southwestern (44-8).
Owensboro, however, figures to be a tougher test for the Broncos.
The Red Devils have been almost as impressive as Frederick Douglass in terms of points scored (504) and points allowed (73), and Owensboro's ball-hawking defense has six shutouts of its own -- led by Messenger-Inquirer Area Defensive Player of the Year Kobe Skortz, a senior hybrid end-linebacker.
"Our defense has done the job for us all season," Fallin said, "and our offense has developed into a well-rounded attack. We just need to be efficient with the football, and we're going to have to put some points on the board against this team.
"I really like the way we have developed as a complete team over the course of the season -- we've continued to improve in many ways throughout the season."
The Owensboro offense is led by 6-3 sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who has completed 173-of-307 passes for 2,560 yards and 29 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.
The team's balanced running attack is paced by junior Ethan Avery (663 yards, 10 TDs) and Wimsatt (545 yards, 12 TDs).
The Red Devils' top receivers are junior Treyvon Tinsley (54 receptions, 850 yards, 11 TDs) and senior Tyren Hayden (40-695-10).
OHS (12-1) is on an 11-game winning streak since dropping a 10-8 decision to visiting Evansville Central on Aug. 30. The Devils have posted a trio of lopsided home playoff victories over Muhlenberg County (40-0), Graves County (43-0) and Louisville Fairdale (41-6).
A victory over Frederick Douglass would put Owensboro in a state championship game for the first time since 2014, when they lost a 49-42 decision to Highlands in the Class 4-A finale at Western Kentucky University's Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
This year's state title games will be contested at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.
