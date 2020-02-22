The Owensboro High School girls finished 12th in the KHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center in Lexington.
The Lady Devils were led by the relay team of sophomore Paige Neal, junior Addison Callis, senior Samantha Phillips and sophomore Abby Warren, who finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.26.
OHS didn’t place any other competitors into the championship bracket, but top finishes included Neal in the 100 freestyle (ninth, 53.61) and 50 freestyle (10th, 24.55), along with Phillips in the 500 freestyle (14th, 5:16.45) and 200 freestyle (15th, 1:58.30)
Neal, Callis, Phillips and Warren also placed 12th in the 200 medley relay (1:52.62).
As a team, OHS finished with 61 points. Sacred Heart dominated state competition with a 503 score, followed by duPont Manual (159), Louisville Christian Academy (149), Dixie Heights (139) and Assumption (126).
In boys’ state diving action from late Thursday night, Owensboro Catholic’s Matthew Murphy finished 19th. He advanced out of the preliminaries with a 163.55 score, then tallied a 246.35 mark in the semifinals.
The boys’ portion of the state swim meet will resume with preliminaries Saturday morning, followed by the finals in the afternoon.
