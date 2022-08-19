There won’t be any training wheels for the Owensboro High School football team to take off when the 2022 regular season begins Friday.
The Red Devils, who went 12-2 last season and reached the semifinals of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs, are tasked with facing St. Xavier, the defending Class 6-A state champion, in Louisville.
Last season’s matchup — a 51-38 St. Xavier victory at Rash Stadium — was a thriller, to say the least.
Gavin Wimsatt, who left OHS for Rutgers University following the third game of the 2021 campaign, threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, along with an additional rushing score. The Red Devils scored the most points of any St. X opponent last year.
On the other side, quarterback Jack Sivori threw for three TDs and rushed for three more to lead the Tigers’ attack.
If nothing else, last year’s season-opener was a battle between two of the state’s premier signal-callers — an early glimpse into what many predicted would be a Mr. Football competition down the line. However, Wimsatt left Owensboro after just a couple more games to get a jumpstart on his college career, which is an impressive feat in its own right.
With Wimsatt now competing for the starting quarterback job at Rutgers and Sivori gone to play at The Citadel, it opens the door for others to step up in what will clearly be one of the best first-week matchups — and maybe for the season — throughout Kentucky high school football.
Kasey Boone, after assuming the starting role for OHS last season, was instrumental as the Red Devils reeled off 10 consecutive victories under his direction. Boone was key in spreading the ball to Owensboro’s talented batch of skills players, and he benefitted from having one of the commonwealth’s best defensive units on his side.
Boone’s returning experience will be a key factor to the Red Devils’ success in 2022.
For St. X, though, the signal-caller situation remains a mystery.
Sivori was such a big part of the team’s offense a year ago — 2,300-plus passing yards and 1,200-plus rushing yards — that there wasn’t much room for his understudies to find playing time.
Instead, the Tigers enter Friday’s matchup with a question mark under center: Adam Boone or Trevor Havill? Last year, Boone suited up primarily at wide receiver, and Havill, as the second-stringer, threw the ball only 21 times.
If there’s an area for the Red Devils to exploit, it’s at quarterback.
That doesn’t mean it will be an easy task, though — far from it.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see a defensive battle Friday night, which would serve as a fitting contrast to last year’s offensive shootout. Both squads feature what are expected to be elite, opportunistic defensive units.
No matter the rosters or the matchups, though, not much is certain until kickoff Friday night.
What is for certain? Both squads want to be challenged. This isn’t a first-week matchup about getting an easy win. It’s simply about playing the best and looking to see who comes out on top.
Last year, the game and the lessons learned from it paid dividends for both programs. OHS went on to a productive year and a deep postseason run. St. Xavier, of course, rolled to the 6-A state title.
Both teams were made better because of their meeting last year. Expect more of the same in 2022.
