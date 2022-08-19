There won’t be any training wheels for the Owensboro High School football team to take off when the 2022 regular season begins Friday.

The Red Devils, who went 12-2 last season and reached the semifinals of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs, are tasked with facing St. Xavier, the defending Class 6-A state champion, in Louisville.

