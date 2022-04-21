The Owensboro High School girls tennis team got a 5-4 win over Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday at Moreland Park.
Singles winners for OHS were Emma Embry, Isabella Tipmore, Chase Mather and Riley Hunt. Doubles victors for the Lady Devils were Caroline Smith/Alexa Salamah.
Catholic’s winners included Ella Grace Buckman, Ella Cason, Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant and Julia Marshall/Elizabeth Hayden.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, OWENSBORO 2
The Aces were led at Moreland Park by singles victories from Matthew Hyland, Cooper Danzer, Houston Danzer and Brett Conder.
Catholic’s doubles winners were Danzer/Danzer, Tucker Ray/Conder and Sam Fulkerson/Nolan Murphy.
Owensboro’s victors were Dylan Mather and Andrew Diebel.
