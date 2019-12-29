Gavin Wimsatt scored 16 points, and Jaiden Greathouse posted 13 points as Owensboro High School claimed an 81-57 victory over North Hardin at the Purples Holiday Classic on Saturday in Bowling Green.
Ethan Pendleton added 10 points for OHS (8-5)
Naasir Johnson scored 13 points for North Hardin (3-9).
OWENSBORO 15-26-21-19 -- 81
NORTH HARDIN 15-16-13-13 -- 57
Owensboro (81) -- Wimsatt 16, Greathouse 13, Pendleton 10, Carbon 7, Dickinson 7, Wales 7, Humphrey 6, Brown 5, Hagan 5, Powell 5,
North Hardin (57) -- Johnson 13, Sharp 8, Scisney 7, Blizzard 3, Butler 3, Moore 2.
OHIO COUNTY 79, HENDERSON COUNTY 75
Tripp Manning scored 20 points to help the Eagles win the championship game of the Beef O'Brady's/Danny Annis Memorial Tournament in Hartford.
Elijah Decker added 17 points for Ohio County (10-1), while Shane Frady chipped in 13 points.
Myekel Sanners scored a game-best 26 points to lead the Colonels (6-5).
HENDERSON COUNTY 17-18-21-19 -- 75
OHIO COUNTY 16-21-16-16 -- 79
Henderson County (75) -- Sanners 26, Dixon 14, Bugg 10, Curry 9, Raley 9, Skinner 3, Brooks 2, Fulkerson 2.
Ohio County (79) -- Manning 20, Decker 17, Frady 13, Davis 9, Lewis 8, Tichenor 8, Renfrow 2, Pharis 2.
HOPKINSVILLE 60, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 55
Brian Griffith scored 20 points in the Aces' loss at the Roys' Bar-B-Que/1st Southern National Bank Classicin Russellville.
Ji Webb added 14 points for Catholic (5-5).
Don Victor scored 18 points to pace Hopkinsville (5-6).
HOPKINSVILLE 14-13-18-15 -- 60
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12-13-20-10 -- 55
Hopkinsville (60) -- Victor 18, Cabiness 12, McKnight 11, Jesse 11, Deeds 4, Smith-Rudd 3, Mercer 1.
Owensboro Catholic (55) -- Griffith 20, Webb 14, Weaver 9, Hartz 7, Riney 5.
GRAYSON COUNTY 39, DAVIESS COUNTY 32
Nolan Shartzer scored 17 points to lead the Cougars in an overtime win at the Roy's Bar-B-Que/1st Southern National Bank Classic in Russellville.
Hunter Tomes added 12 points for Grayson County (4-5), which outscored DC 8-1 in the extra period.
Ryan Thomson scored eight points for the Panthers (5-7).
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-4-12-8-1 -- 32
GRAYSON COUNTY 10-15-4-2-8 -- 39
Daviess County (32) -- Thomson 8, Johnson 7, Barron 6, Humphreys 5, Gibson 4, Stratton 2.
Grayson County (39) -- Shartzer 17, Tomes 12, Sharp 8, McCrady 2.
METCALFE COUNTY 67, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 62
Brenden Wathen scored 17 points as the Raiders fell at the Williamstown Holiday Tournament.
Landon Hall added 13 points for Trinity (4-8), which also got 11 points from Denver Dickens and 10 points from Landon Huff.
Braxton Davis led all scorers with 20 points for Metcalfe County (7-5).
METCALFE COUNTY 14-12-16-25 -- 67
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10-9-13-30 -- 62
Metcalfe County (67) -- Davis 20, Devore 15, Allen 11, Dial 10, Blythe 5, Fields 4, Edmunds 2.
Whitesville Trinity (62) -- Wathen 17, Hall 13, Dickens 11, Huff 10, E. Howard 6, Hernandez 3, Edge 2.
GIRLSMUHLENBERG COUNTY 65, EVERGREEN (OHIO) 48
Elisabeth Joines scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a win at the Queen of the Palms tournament in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Destin Armour posted 17 points for Muhlenberg County (10-3).
Bekah Bowser scored 19 points to lead Evergreen(5-4).
EVERGREEN 4-17-21-6 -- 48
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 17-19-10-19 -- 65
Evergreen (48) -- Bowser 19, Vanostrand 12, Keifer 7, Foster 6, Peluso 3.
Muhlenberg County (65) -- Joines 20, Armour 17, Boggess 9, Noffsinger 8, Browning 6, Hauslein 5.
