Maya Joska posted 17 assists, 10 kills, 10 digs and six blocks to lead Owensboro High School to a tightly-contested 3-2 volleyball victory over Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday at the OHS gymnasium.
The Lady Devils won 25-20, 25-21, 16-25, 23-25, 15-13.
Brooklyn Williams finished with nine kills and five blocks for OHS (18-13, 3-3 in 9th District), while Chase Mather tallied 18 digs, seven kills and two aces. Addie Travis recorded seven kills and three digs, Ava Fincher had six kills with 11 assists, and Kennedy Thompson had 30 digs with two kills.
Mia Covington finished with 12 assists, nine digs and two blocks, and Hannah Ashley chipped in 10 digs with two aces for the Lady Devils.
Catholic (23-11, 4-2) was paced by Cate Sights’ 25 kills and 12 digs, while Paige Miles recorded 24 assists, 14 digs, seven kills, four aces and four blocks. Olivia Castlen had nine kills, five aces and five blocks, Hadley Latham chipped in eight kills, six digs and two aces, and Emily Christian finished with 37 digs and three aces.
Other top contributors included Kennedy Murphy (27 assists, nine digs, three aces); Abby Baughman (two blocks); Abigail Williams (six kills, two blocks); Blair Riney (15 digs); and Karson Tipmore (five digs).
DAVIESS COUNTY 3, APOLLO 1
Adylan Ayer and Josie Newcom finished with 11 kills each as the Lady Panthers won 25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21 at Eagle Arena.
Newcom added 11 digs and three blocks, while Ayer recorded six aces, six digs and three blocks.
Lexi Owen posted 30 assists, six kills, six digs and three blocks for DC (16-9, 5-1 in 9th District), Taylor Roberts had 12 digs, and Sydney DeRossitt added seven digs and five kills. Other top producers included Kayla Thomson (four kills, two blocks, two digs); Mary Grace Hill (four kills, three aces, two digs); and Kayla Clark (eight digs).
Apollo (13-19, 0-6) got 28 kills and three blocks by Havanah John, while Aliyah Carwile finished with seven kills and six blocks. Maddi Boswell posted five kills with two blocks, Ava Fazio had four blocks with two kills, and Ahalia Ramirez dished 42 assists.
Other top contributors for the E-Gals were Kelsey Dickinson (14 digs, two aces); Courtney Hagan (13 digs); Abby Spong (13 digs); and Kaley Dickinson (12 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.