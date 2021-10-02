The Owensboro High School volleyball team split a pair of contests Friday night, topping Mayfield and falling to Caldwell County at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah.
The Lady Devils dispatched Mayfield 25-20, 25-23, behind Chase Mather’s nine digs, five aces and four kills. Mia Covington added six kills and three digs, Maya Joska recorded four assists, two kills and two digs, and Brooklyn Williams finished with five kills and two aces. Ava Fincher chipped in eight assists with three kills, and Kennedy Thompson tallied seven digs and two assists.
In a narrow 25-20, 19-25, 17-15 loss to Caldwell County, Joska had 10 assists, seven digs, five kills and two blocks. Covington posted six kills, five digs and three blocks, and Thompson recorded 20 digs and a pair of aces. Williams added five kills and three aces, Fincher made eight assists and two digs, Addie Travis had three kills, and Mather posted seven digs and two kills.
Owensboro is now 15-10.
LATE THURSDAY GIRLS SOCCER MAD.-NOrth HOPKINS 7, OWENSBORO 1
Sydney Lovett scored for the Lady Devils during a game Thursday in Madisonville.
Chandler Worth made 17 saves in goal for OHS (9-7).
The Lady Devils return to action Tuesday against Daviess County in the 9th District Tournament.
