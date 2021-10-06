Maya Joska finished with a team-best 11 kills, nine assists and five aces in Owensboro High School’s three-set sweep of Grayson County Tuesday night at the OHS gymnasium.
The Lady Devils won 25-21, 25-22, 25-11.
Addie Travis posted six kills and four blocks for OHS (16-10), while Mia Covington added nine assists, five kills and three digs. Brooklyn Williams chipped in four kills, and Chase Mather recorded 13 digs and two kills.
Other top contributors included Hannah Ashley (five digs); Ava Fincher (five assists); Addie McDaniel (four aces, four digs); and Kennedy Thompson (eight digs).
Grayson County slipped to 11-20.
APOLLO UPENDS UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
The E-Gals won 25-17, 26-24, 25-23 in Hopkinsville.
Havanah John led Apollo (12-16) with 12 kills and two blocks, while Maddi Boswell added five kills and three digs, and Ahalia Ramirez collected 25 assists, three kills and two aces.
Other production came from Aliyah Carwile (three kills); Kaley Dickinson (eight digs); Kelsey Dickinson (eight digs); Ava Fazio (four blocks); Courtney Hagan (three digs); Allie Hargitt (four aces, three kills); and Abby Spong (15 digs).
UHA fell to 15-10.
OHIO COUNTY SWEEPS WEBSTER COUNTY
The Lady Eagles rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 victory in Hartford.
Heaven Vanover finished with eight digs, seven kills and four aces for Ohio County (15-9); Caroline Law added 15 assists with four kills; Camryn Kennedy recorded 14 assists, seven digs and six kills; and Kaitlyn Sampson added seven kills and six digs.
Other main production came from Lindsey Bryant (eight digs); Madison Decker (six kills); Madison Kircher (three digs); and Kara Porter (six kills).
Webster County fell to 14-12.
GIRLS’ SOCCER OHIO WINS 10TH DISTRICT title
The Lady Eagles won the 10th District Tournament championship game with a 10-0 victory over McLean County in Calhoun.
Ohio County improved to 13-5, while McLean County slipped to 8-9-2.
Both teams advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
