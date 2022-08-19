The Owensboro High School volleyball team swept McLean County 3-0 in a matchup Thursday night at the OHS gymnasium.
Brooklyn Williams finished with seven kills for the Lady Devils (2-0), while Hanna Chancellor posted eight aces and a pair of assists.
Other top contributors for the Lady Devils included Addie McDaniel (three kills); Addie Travis (four kills, three blocks); Ava Fincher (two kills, two aces, two blocks, 10 assists, five digs); Kennedy Thompson (15 digs); Kiersten Taylor (four kills); and Mia Covington (five kills, nine assists).
McLean County slipped to 1-1.
GIRLS SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2, EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 0
Mallary Bailey scored a goal and passed for an assist to lead the Lady Aces past Indiana Class A No. 3 Mater Dei at OCHS.
Aubrey Randolph added a goal for Catholic (4-1), and Katie Riney also had an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.