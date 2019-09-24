Lainey Hayden recorded 16 kills, eight blocks and two aces to help the Owensboro High School volleyball team take a 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Grayson County on Monday night in Leitchfield.
Krystell Pappas added nine kills, 19 assists, four digs and two aces for OHS.
Other top contributors included Armanda Pappas (five kills, two blocks, three digs); Mykael Winstead (five kills, two blocks); Jersie Rhineburger (three kills, four assists, six digs); Mia Covington (three kills); Kennedy Thompson (eight assists); Brooklyn Williams (two kills, two blocks); Audretta Tyler (two kills); and Addie McDaniel (two assists).
The Lady Devils improved to 8-13.
DC SWEEPS HENDERSON COUNTY
Elizabeth Moore finished with 11 kills and three digs to pace the Lady Panthers in their 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 home win over Henderson County.
Other stat leaders for DC included Ashton Johnson (seven kills, three blocks); Kinsley Phelps (six kills, two blocks, four aces); Jasmine Beasley (five kills, three blocks); Ryann Keller (13 assists, two digs); Hannah Axley (15 assists, three digs); Delaney Evans (six digs); Kloee Phelps (eight digs, two aces); Kendal Goetz (11 digs, three aces); and Chea Bowers (five digs).
The Lady Panthers are now 16-6.
BOYS' GOLFHORNETSEDGE RAIDERS
Conner Napier shot a 44 to help Hancock County (203) defeat Whitesville Trinity (206) at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Other scorers for the Hornets were Max Gray (50), Tristen Muffett (53) and Korbin Kruse (56).
The Raiders were led by Landon Huff's match-low 42, with other contributions from Blake McBrayer (50), Nathan Hernandez (57) and Aaron Howard (57).
CROSS COUNTRYSATURDAY RESULTDC BOYS 10TH, GIRLS 16TH AT CENTERVILLE
Brady Terry finished in 11th place individually (15:49) to lead the Daviess County boys' cross country team to a 10th-place finish during a meet in Centerville, Ohio.
In the process, Terry joined a small group of Panthers who have eclipsed the 16-minute mark in the 5k.
Other runners for DC included Alex Adams (16:42); Justin Shelton (17:04); Caleb Tidwell (personal-record 17:10); and Logan Gish (17:13).
Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers finished 16th out of 27 teas and were the top finisher from Kentucky.
Scoring for DC's girls came from Ainsley Taylor (19:35); EA Roberts (19:48); Emily Rempe (19:51); Destiny Miles (20:07); and Lauren Howe (20:49).
