Chase Mather and Brooklyn Williams had seven kills apiece in Owensboro High School’s four-set win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday at the OHS gymnasium.
The Lady Devils won 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-12.
Mia Covington and Maya Joska added five kills apiece for OHS (13-8), with Joska adding 13 assists, four aces, four blocks and four digs. Covington also had 10 assists, 12 digs and a pair of blocks. Other top OHS production came from Hannah Ashley (two aces, eight digs); Mather (23 digs); Addie McDaniel (two aces, three digs); Kennedy Thompson (three kills, 20 digs); Addie Travis (five blocks); and Williams (two blocks).
The Lady Maroons fell to 12-6.
LADY RAIDERS SWEEP BUTLER COUNTY
Whitesville Trinity claimed a 25-22, 25-11, 25-17 win at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Cassidy Morris finished with 13 kills and two digs for the Lady Raiders, Josie Aull passed for 25 assists and had five digs, and Hannah Nash posted seven kills with two blocks and two digs. Other contributions came from Georgia Howard (four kills, 15 digs); Kenzie McDowell (two blocks) Bailey Millay (nine digs); Abby Payne (three aces, 10 digs); and Taylor Pedley (16 digs, two kills, two assists).
Trinity (18-4) won its sixth straight outing.
LATE THURSDAY OWENSBORO 7, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Sydney Lovett scored five goals in the Lady Devils’ victory in Calhoun.
Maddie Clouse and Alli Hardison added goals for OHS (8-6), while goalkeeper Chandler Worth was credited with two saves in goal for her seventh shutout of the year.
McLean County slipped to 6-9.
