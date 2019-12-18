Owensboro High School earned a 59-56 boys' basketball win over Christian County at the OHS gym on Tuesday night.
Jaiden Greathouse led the Red Devils with 21 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter. Kenyatta Carbon added 11 points for OHS (5-1).
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 16-13-17-11 -- 56
OWENSBORO 22-9-11-17 -- 59
Christian County (56) -- Mathis 16, Dillard 15, Chambers 8, Bussell 7, Fort 6, White 4.
Owensboro (59) -- Greathouse 21, Carbon 11, Humphrey 8, Wales 5, Wimsatt 5, Dickinson 5, Powell 2, Hagan 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 61HANCOCK COUNTY 46
Ryan Thomson scored 13 points, Cameron Johnson had 12 points and Bo Stratton had 11 to lead Daviess County.
Collin Elder scored 11 points to lead Hancock County and Devyn Powers added 10.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 85WHITESVILLE TRINITY 62
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 28 points to lead Breck County at Harned. Justin Shrewsberry (19 points), Isaac Seeger (13) and Brock Lucas (10) also scored in double figures for Breck County.
Breck County is 5-1 and has won four straight games.
Ethan Howard scored 13 points to lead Trinity. Denver Dickens scored 12 points and Brenden Wathen added 11.
TRINITY 14-15-20-13 -- 62
BRECK COUNTY 20-21-26-17 -- 85
Trinity (62) -- Howard 13, Dickens 12, Wathen 11, Foster 8, Huff 8, Hall 4, Boarman 2, Gates 2.
Breck County (85) -- Mitchell 28, Shrewsberry 19, Seeger 13, Lucas 10, Morris 9, Irwin 4, O'Donoghue 2.
GIRLSBRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 57, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 40
Cassidy Morris scored 16 points to lead Whitesville Trinity (2-4) at Harned. Josie Aull added 12 for Trinity and Morgan Kinsey had 10.
Aleigh Mucker led Breck County with 19 points. Isabel Grimes scored 15 for the Lady Tigers (6-0).
TRINITY 4-10-12-12 -- 40
BRECK COUNTY 13-10-17-17 -- 57
Trinity (40) -- Morris 16, Aull 12, Morgan Kinsey 10, Hibbitt 2.
Breck County (57) -- Mucker 19, Grimes 15, McDaniel 8, Tabor 8, Tucker 7.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 56OHIO COUNTY 43
Destin Armour scored 22 points, making 8-of-10 free throws, to lead Muhlenberg County. Grace Hauslein and Sarah-Cate Boggess each scored 11 points and Elisabeth Joines added 10 points for Muhlenberg County (6-1).
Kelsey Kennedy led Ohio County with 17 points and Addie Bullock added 10 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 16-18-15-7 -- 56
OHIO COUNTY 10-19-7-7 -- 43
Muhlenberg County (56) -- Armour 22, Hauslein 11, Boggess 11, Joines 10, Noffsinger 2.
Ohio County (43) -- Kennedy 17, Bullock 10, Vanover 7, Embry 4, Probus 3, Sandefur 2.
