Owensboro High School sophomore Kenyata Carbon finished with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Red Devils to a 67-43 victory over Apollo in the first round of the boys’ 9th District Basketball Tournament on Monday at the Sportscenter.
With the win, OHS (10-5) advances to Thursday’s district title game, where it awaits the winner of Daviess County-Owensboro Catholic. The Red Devils also earned a spot in the 3rd Region Tournament for the third straight year.
“We beat them pretty good the first time we played them, so we didn’t want our guys to come in overconfident,” OHS coach Rod Drake said afterward. “We’ve been in this situation before, being the first team in the district and going out. I thought they played well.”
Carbon scored 11 points in the first quarter to help Owensboro take a 19-8 lead at the first break, which gave the Red Devils early momentum.
“He’s a gamer, he’s ready to go as soon as we tip off,” Drake said of Carbon. “That’s the way he is in practice and everything. It’s good for us and the program, because it’s good for the younger guys to see how he goes after it, and they follow him.”
The Eagles (5-13) didn’t go away quietly, though.
After trailing 21-8, Apollo reeled off seven consecutive points to pull within 21-15 with 6:40 left in the period.
“Just make some shots, keep it close and see how they react to it,” Eagles coach Mark Starns said he told his team. “Just try to put ourselves in a position to win.”
However, the Red Devils’ Amari Robinson-Wales scored seven of his 16 points in the second quarter to key a 14-2 OHS run. Cameron Frantz knocked down a jumper at the buzzer to bring Apollo within 35-19 at intermission.
Owensboro maintained a double-digit lead through the third quarter behind six more points from Carbon, which helped the Red Devils to a 50-33 advantage entering the final frame.
Apollo cut the deficit to 15 points on Dan St. Claire’s layup early in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles could get no closer from there.
“Owensboro’s got just a little bit better jump, quicker to the ball,” Starns said. “I thought our defense, for the most part, kept them at bay. We worked a lot at defending that offense they’ve got.”
Talus Taylor chipped in 10 points for OHS, which shot 41% from the field, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc (36.4%), and made 11-of-18 foul shots (61.1%). The Red Devils claimed a 41-26 rebounding edge and committed 16 turnovers.
Apollo, which got a team-high 18 points from St. Claire, shot 30% from the field, going 0-of-9 from 3-point range, and made 15-of-23 free throws (65.2%) with 23 giveaways. Landon Hamilton finished with nine rebounds, and St. Claire hauled in eight boards.
For Starns, who will lose six key seniors to graduation, the message to his players after the game was simple.
“All of us are going to survive COVID,” Starns said. “You can teach your children there will be tough times and adversity, but if we all stick together and do what we’re supposed to do, we can get through anything.”
For the Red Devils, the road continues.
“We’re just going to stay fresh,” Drake said of his plan for the next few days. “Right now, it’s all between the ears for these guys.
“It’s like I tell them: ‘The longer you stay focused, the better we’ll be.’ ”
APOLLO 8-11-14-10 — 43
OWENSBORO 19-16-15-17 — 67
Apollo (43) — St. Claire 18, Frantz 7, Hamilton 7, Bowman 5, Hardin 3, Stites 2, Girvin 1.
Owensboro (67) — Carbon 21, Robinson-Wales 16, Taylor 10, Brown 7, Glover 3, Moorman 3, Rogers 3, Hinton 2, Pendleton 2.
