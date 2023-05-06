Elijah Hampton drove in three runs, Will Rickard kept Daviess County off the board late, and Ty Ashley drew a bases-loaded walk to lift Owensboro to a 7-6 walk-off baseball victory after a back-and-forth affair Friday night at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
With the win, the Red Devils (13-10, 4-2 9th District) secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament — where they’ll face Daviess County (13-11, 2-4) again in the first round.
“That’s the way the district goes,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said afterward, with a laugh. “Every game is anybody’s, and it really comes down to grit. That’s it, that’s what it comes down to. I think we’re all pretty equal. But our guys didn’t give up. We had a couple of opportunities to fold, and they didn’t.
“Everybody here’s excited and they want to celebrate, but this doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got to play these guys again in 10 days. There’s going to be no love lost from them on our part, and same for us — it’s going to be a battle.”
Consecutive OHS errors and Lake Wilson drawing a walk in the top of the sixth inning led to Layton Huskisson’s two-run double that tied the game at 6-6. Rickard fanned a pair of batters to end the frame, but DC forced three quick outs in the bottom of the sixth. The Panthers got the go-ahead run to third base with two outs in the top of the seventh before another Rickard strikeout ended their scoring chances.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cayden Ray walked, Connor Hallmark hit a single, and DC intentionally walked Brady Benjamin to load the bases with two outs. The next batter up, Ashley fell behind 1-2 in the count before drawing three consecutive balls to earn the walk-off victory.
“That’s discipline,” Fiorella said of the eighth-grade left fielder. “We’re trying to be more disciplined, and it’s hard with young guys, but they’re starting to get it. That’s why I think we’ve seen a little bit more success recently is because they’re believing in what we’re doing.”
DC took an early lead on Lucas Ward’s RBI single in the first, but OHS pulled ahead with three runs in the bottom of the second on Hampton’s bases-clearing double.
The Panthers tied the game when Xander Brubaker and Brett Poole both scored on an OHS error in the top of the fourth.
From there, it went back and forth.
OHS went up 4-3 on Trevor DeLacey’s RBI base hit in the bottom of the fourth; DC tied the game when Jackson Loucks tripled and scored on Brubaker’s RBI single in the top of the fifth; and Benjamin clubbed a two-run single with the bases loaded for a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth — setting the stage for the Panthers’ final push and the Red Devils’ late heroics.
Benjamin finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for OHS, while Hampton and Hallmark both went 2-for-4. Ray also plated a pair of runs. Rickard finished with four strikeouts, three hits and one walk in 1 2/3 innings.
“You look up and down the lineup, every single dude on our team did something that helped us today,” Fiorella said. “We used three pitchers. It’s a typical 9th District game, you’ve got to have everybody ready.”
Brubaker went 3-for-4 to pace DC, while Poole, Ward and Carter Nichols were all 2-for-4. Huskisson and Decker Renfrow drove in two runs each. Wilson struck out 10 batters but surrendered seven earned runs on 11 hits with two walks in 6 1/3 innings.
“We had chances where we could’ve taken some more bases,” Panthers coach Austin Clay said. “We ended up giving them some free bases, and they’re a good team. If you don’t take opportunities that are given to you against good teams, it makes it hard to win. I think they did a good job taking what we gave them.”
DC returns to action Saturday with a road tilt at Bowling Green, while OHS is off until a Monday home game against Madisonville-North Hopkins.
DAVIESS COUNTY 100 212 0 — 6 13 0
OWENSBORO 030 120 1 — 7 11 3
WP-Rickard. LP-Loucks. 2B-El. Hampton (O), Huskisson (DC). 3B-Loucks (DC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.