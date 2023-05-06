Elijah Hampton drove in three runs, Will Rickard kept Daviess County off the board late, and Ty Ashley drew a bases-loaded walk to lift Owensboro to a 7-6 walk-off baseball victory after a back-and-forth affair Friday night at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.

With the win, the Red Devils (13-10, 4-2 9th District) secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament — where they’ll face Daviess County (13-11, 2-4) again in the first round.

