Owensboro High School boys basketball coach Rod Drake will serve as the assistant coach in the 2022 Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Series, the organization announced Friday.
Drake, who will assist head coach Scott Ruthsatz of Covington Catholic this year, will then take over as the team’s head coach in 2023.
On the girls side, Danville’s Judie Mason will serve as head coach, with Boyd County’s Pete Fraley as the assistant.
The two-game All-Star Series will be played June 10 at the Owensboro Sportscenter and then on June 11 in Indianapolis.
ALABAMA’S BAKER TRANSFERRING TO UK
Former Alabama receiver Javon Baker is headed to play for Mark Stoops and the University of Kentucky, the former four-star recruit announced Friday.
Baker, who has three years of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal last week and chose the Wildcats over offers from Florida and Ole Miss.
In 12 games last season, Baker caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
WKU GAME RESCHEDULED
Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball game against Southern Miss, which was postponed from Dec. 30 due to COVID health and safety protocols, has been rescheduled for Feb. 7 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Game time and TV information are still to be determined.
The Hilltoppers will now play five games in 11 days, with four of the five on the road. The Hilltoppers play at Charlotte (Feb. 3), at Old Dominion (Feb. 5), at Southern Miss (Feb. 7), at home against Florida Atlantic (Feb. 10) and at UTSA (Feb. 13).
