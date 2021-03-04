As the popularity of esports continues to grow throughout the world, Owensboro Innovation Academy is leading the way for local schools to jump in on the trend.
After launching its esports program this week, OIA becomes the first school in the district to field such a team — with five Rocket League squads and one team each participating in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and League of Legends. In total, OIA expects to have 25 members on its esports roster for the inaugural spring season.
Though the Kentucky High School Athletic Association now offers esports at the varsity level, no schools in Owensboro have fielded a program yet. As an institution with dual-enrolled students from Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro high schools, OIA isn’t eligible to compete at the KHSAA level — but it will participate in regional competitions on the east coast, with hopes of growing in the future.
“Three weeks ago, I had a couple of kids approach me in the hallway and ask if I’d seen that the KHSAA is adding Madden and FIFA to its season,” said Logan Walker, a computer science teacher at the school. “A few days later, some kids asked if I would help them start it here.
“I checked with the other schools in town to make sure they weren’t planning on starting a team, so we thought this would be a good place for us to start. We can use this as a testing ground, and then maybe add some teams at other schools in the future.”
Among schools in the region, only Hancock County participates at the KHSAA level — in League of Legends. Otherwise, OIA is the first of its kind.
For now, students are using their home gaming systems to compete, until OIA can add playing equipment in the future. League of Legends is played on PC, Smash Bros. is a Nintendo Switch game, and Rocket League is available across all platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox. The season runs from March through May, with a postseason to follow.
OIA’s first competition was a League of Legends match Tuesday night against a team from Ontario, Canada, with a Rocket League contest against another Canadian team set for Thursday night.
Having the chance to meet other students — even virtually — will only help his players, Walker said, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re getting to interact with kids in other parts of the country and other countries,” he said. “It’s a benefit for us, too, where even our kids don’t get to interact with each other as much with the pandemic. It’s about building those friendships.”
And, Walker added, the schedule isn’t so rigid when it comes to practice times — which helps when things are so uncertain.
“At home, they have a little more flexibility,” he said. “There’s not a set practice time, so it could be whatever time works for them. We have kids participating in other sports or have jobs, so as long as they’re getting some work in, that’s all we want.
“One perk is we don’t have to worry about as many COVID protocols, because it’s all done at home.”
The program follows the same eligibility guidelines as other sports, as well.
“A big benefit is it works just like basketball or football with grades,” said Walker, who’s coached basketball and Owensboro High School golf in the past. “We’ve had some kids that, when I first introduced it, they were in my class and I knew they were behind turning in work. It’s motivated a handful of them to make sure they’re online for Google meets and making sure their work is turned in.”
With the continued growth of esports — the industry is expected to surpass $1 billion in 2021 — more colleges are starting to offer scholarships for student-athletes, and more opportunities are available than ever before.
Walker just wants to help foster that growth.
“We’ve got great support here with our administration and district, and we’re hoping we can get the ball rolling,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll open the door for more students in the future.”
Any middle school or high school students interested in enrolling at OIA and joining the esports program can contact Walker by email at logan.walker@owensboro.kyschools.us or (270) 686-1085.
