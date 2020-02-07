Sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile finished with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds, but the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team came up just short in a 59-56 loss to Findlay on Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
Battle knocked down 7-of-12 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and made 5-of-6 free throws.
Adam Goetz added 18 points with four 3s for the Panthers (7-13, 6-7 in G-MAC), who had a game-tying 3 by Zach Hopewell in the final seconds waved off due to a traveling violation.
According to second-year Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper, however, it was missed opportunities throughout the game that eventually cost his squad.
“We played well enough to win on the boards, which is something we talked a lot about coming in,” said Cooper, noting KWC’s 34-32 edge on the glass. “You never know how the game would’ve played out, but in many ways in the first half, we really threw away some possessions — from a turnover standpoint and at the free-throw line.
“When you talk about playoffs and postseason ramifications and things like that, I won’t say we needed this, but it would’ve been a very nice victory for us.”
The Panthers shot 38.8% from the field for the game, including an 8-of-22 mark from 3-point distance (36.4%), and made just 10-of-15 free throws — including a pair of misses on the front end of one-and-one opportunities.
Despite its miscues, KWC built a 27-24 lead by halftime and pushed ahead 42-37 on Goetz’s jump shot with 13:19 remaining. Findlay (15-6, 10-2) had a response, though. The Oilers outscored Wesleyan 15-5 over the next five minutes — claiming a 52-47 advantage with 8:01 to play.
Wesleyan still had opportunities down the stretch, however.
Battaile’s 3-pointer at 3:30 capped off a 9-2 run to give Wesleyan a 56-55 lead, but a layup by Aaron Overhiser and two missed shots in the lane by the Panthers allowed Findlay to go back ahead in the final minute.
Anthony Masterlasco was fouled with 10 seconds left and made both free throws, leaving the door open for overtime. Goetz’s game-tying 3 attempt bounced back out to Hopewell, who was whistled for shuffling his feet before taking a 3 — a shot that went in but was ultimately waved off.
“When you put a team as good as Findlay in a position where you have a two-minute game and you’re right there and you’re at home, I think we did our job,” Cooper said. “It was just a play here and a play there. Findlay is a good team, but so are we, though.
“Findlay is a team that blew us out pretty easily twice last year. We didn’t resist them like we thought we should’ve have up there a couple weeks ago. I hate to say we’re getting there, but if you take both sides of the basketball into account, this was not a bad performance from us.”
Ethan Linder scored 13 points to pace Findlay, which shot 42.9% from the field, 4-of-15 from deep (26.7%) and 7-of-13 on foul shots (53.8%). The Oilers committed just seven turnovers while forcing the Panthers into 11 miscues.
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday with a home matchup against Hillsdale on Senior and Alumni Day.
