When the University of Kentucky football team stepped off of the practice field following Saturday's scrimmage, the Wildcats' coaches were left looking for answers.
Though UK head coach Mark Stoops was generally pleased with some of the things his offense accomplished in what was the first scrimmage of fall camp, it was the Cats' defense that had him concerned.
"The scrimmage, I think, was just OK," Stoops said. "We have a lot of work to do."
Monumental question marks have lingered over UK's defense since the end of last season. With seven starters gone and projected starting safety Davonte Robinson already out for the year with a quadriceps injury, the Cats entered fall camp nine days ago with a need to see who would step up and fill the void.
As it turns out, it hasn't been anyone yet.
In fact, comparing Stoops' confidence from just a week ago to today reveals a night-and-day difference.
"I was disappointed with the strength of our team," Stoops said. "The inexperience -- it's no excuse -- but you know you're gonna make some mistakes and some things are gonna happen.
"Today, I just didn't feel like we were up to the challenge defensively, and that's disappointing. Thankfully, we have some time to get these things rectified."
However, the hours until opening kickoff are quickly ticking away.
From Saturday's scrimmage, the Cats have just three weeks to fix whatever problems ail their defense.
"It's a bit of a struggle right now with a few guys," Stoops said. "That's what my message to them after the scrimmage was. We've got to have a really high sense of urgency. There's just no wasted time and no wasted reps."
Many times, UK's coaches indicated, defensive players were simply out of position too often. They either didn't know the reads or didn't make the right ones. Much of the defense's success came from the offense's lack of execution instead of players forcing the issue themselves.
"It's just hard for us to put them into so many different scenarios that could happen," Stoops said. "What worries me, and what we have to push on them, is their football IQ."
If you're a UK fan, "lacking awareness" isn't something you want to hear about your defense, especially this time of year.
Toledo, the team visiting Kroger Field for the season opener Aug. 31, won't hesitate to take advantage, either. Last year, the Rockets scored more than 40 points per game with nearly 450 yards of total offense per contest. If the Wildcats can't at least make things a little difficult on defense, expect that 10 a.m. game to feel like it lasts a lifetime.
Last season, UK sported one of the best defenses in the country. This year, the team's coaching staff has offered no signs that the Cats are anywhere close to that level.
"There needs to be a heightened sense of urgency," Stoops said. "That's what I'm looking for, in particular from guys that are in question. If our defense is in question, then they need to play with some urgency."
That doesn't mean things can't change in the next few weeks.
According to Stoops, there's no other option. The seventh-year UK coach has faith in his assistant coaches and players to get it done, but Saturday's scrimmage left him scratching his head.
"We have no time to waste," he said. "We've got to pick it up in certain spots."
After all, time is ticking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.