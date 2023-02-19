The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team fell behind early and never recovered as the Hilltoppers fell 83-77 to Conference USA foe Rice on Saturday in Houston.

WKU (14-13, 6-10 C-USA) missed its first seven shots of the game while the Rice Owls hit 10 of their first 14 attempts, resulting in a 25-9 Rice lead by the 11:41 mark of the first half. The Owls’ Quincy Olivari hit three straight 3s, forcing WKU to call a timeout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.