The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team fell behind early and never recovered as the Hilltoppers fell 83-77 to Conference USA foe Rice on Saturday in Houston.
WKU (14-13, 6-10 C-USA) missed its first seven shots of the game while the Rice Owls hit 10 of their first 14 attempts, resulting in a 25-9 Rice lead by the 11:41 mark of the first half. The Owls’ Quincy Olivari hit three straight 3s, forcing WKU to call a timeout.
The Hilltoppers answered with an 11-0 run to cut Rice’s lead to 27-36 with 2:08 remaining in the first half, but the Owls closed out the period on a 7-0 burst to extend their lead to 43-27 at intermission.
Rice shot 51.5% from the field in the first half, including a 53.8% clip from 3. The Owls held WKU to 34.5% shooting from the floor and a 4-of-16 mark (25%) from beyond the arc.
WKU opened the second half on a 13-2 run, climbing to within 48-42 with 13:30 left to play.
From there, however, the Owls tacked on five points and kept the Hilltoppers at bay down the stretch.
Several late 3-pointers got WKU to within five points, but the Toppers couldn’t get any closer from there. Rice (17-10, 8-8) didn’t score a field goal in the final 3:47 of the game as the Hilltoppers tried to extend the game by fouling, but the Owls made 14 free throws to seal the deal.
Dayvion McKnight led the Hilltoppers with 21 points, a team-high eight rebounds and three assists.
Rice’s Quincy Olivari produced a double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds.
The Hilltoppers closes out its home schedule with two games this week, beginning Thursday against Louisiana Tech.
