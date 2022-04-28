Dalton Oliver is fighting to get back on the football field as soon as possible.
The former Muhlenberg County High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College standout quarterback, who earned acclaim with the Louisville Xtreme in the Indoor Football League in 2021, has found the next step of his playing journey — and it’s unlike anything he’s ever seen before.
In a day and age when fans often believe they have the ability to run a team or call plays better than the general managers and coaches they see on TV, the Fan Controlled Football league is giving them that power. In a 7-on-7, 50-yard indoor setting, fans control almost every aspect of the league through a mobile app. They picked the rules and uniforms before the season began, they select players for their favorite teams in weekly drafts, and they even choose from a selection of plays to run during games.
Contests each week are available for viewing on the NBC Sports app, the FCF app, Peacock, DAZN, Twitch and TuboTV.
“I knew of it because they went viral a few times last year,” Oliver said by phone from Atlanta, where the league’s eight teams are headquartered. “Johnny Manziel is in it, Terrell Owens is in it. They’ve got some celebrity owners like Quavo, Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman. There’s a lot of clout around the league, and they put three or four guys from the first year into the NFL. It’s a great league for exposure.
“Someone reached out to me and I got invited to a camp in Atlanta and came to work out, and it went really well for me. They called me the next day and offered me a contract.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder certainly had to make some adjustments, though.
“The most frustrating part is that my strength is my IQ and my experience,” said Oliver, who’s also played several years overseas. “As a quarterback, I’m able to see things and make audibles. When it’s fan-controlled, we’re not allowed to do that. What the fans call, we’ve got to do no matter what.
“I think the beauty of it is it’s really about the execution. We can’t change it, so we have to execute at a high level regardless.”
Oliver was selected seventh overall by the Glacier Boyz in the first weekly draft — new drafts are held every Wednesday, but players stick with the same team until a new one picks them up — on April 13. In the first game, only three days later, Oliver completed his first five passes with a touchdown.
Midway through the contest, though, Oliver felt like someone kicked him in the leg. He got up off the turf to run and found that he couldn’t.
“Initially, we thought it was an Achilles tear,” said Oliver, referring to an injury that can potentially end an athlete’s career. “That’s six months to a year of recovery. That’s where I was at, mentally.
“I went to get an MRI and talked to the doctor, and it was a calf tear — it still hurts, but the recovery is anywhere from two to 12 weeks. I’m without crutches or a boot now, and I’ve been rehabbing every day. I’m hoping to be back before the end of the year.”
The season runs through the end of May, but in the meanwhile, Oliver is enjoying the chance to work with the other 150 athletes in the league’s sports compound.
“We practice as an offense as a whole, so it could be 80 offensive players,” he said. “The receivers have four groups to practice in, and the quarterbacks all rotate with the receivers. We have five fields set up across three or four soccer fields.”
Still, Oliver noted, the fate of a team’s success ultimately comes down to the fans’ voting.
“We don’t get to go super high-tempo because you have to wait for the play calls, but it’s cool seeing your offense get into a flow,” he said. “Your fans are able to pick up on what your team’s good at, fans can pick up on what’s successful and what’s not. It’s fun.”
There’s also a fair bit of showmanship that goes into it, he admitted.
“It’s all about how you sell yourself,” he said, noting the ‘Coach O’ nickname he’s acquired as an assistant coach at Daviess County. “You could go on the internet and fake flex, and people love it. You want to engage with the fans.
“Some people take the WWE approach and want to be the villains of the league. Luckily for me, I was able to show enough during training camp that I didn’t have to create a persona. I’m a small-town guy who coaches high school football, and I’m not any different than anyone. I won’t drive out of there in a Lamborghini, I’ll be in my 2010 Suburban going home.”
Putting his “Coach O” nickname to good use, Oliver is mentoring some of the league’s younger players as they try to find their way. Making connections — whether it’s to earn a chance at reaching the NFL for himself or to help his high school players earn college offers — is at the top of his priority list.
And, of course, he wants to continue playing the sport he loves.
“If you put what you have into football, football will put it back into you,” he said. “I was probably in the best position of my entire football career in terms of rhythm and exposure, but I have to work through this injury just like I would tell some of my high school kids.
“I’m having a blast, though. I miss my kiddos, I miss my family, but you’ve got to sacrifice to do the things you love. This is for everybody back home, too. I do it for them.”
