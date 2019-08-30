The following events are associated with the opening of newly renovated Reid Stadium on Friday night at Daviess County High School:
• A 6:30 p.m. ceremony honoring members of 1958 DCHS football team, the first to compete at Reid Stadium. Among those saluted will be players, cheerleaders, team manager.
• Recognition of the DCPS Board of Education, including past chairman Mike Clark; RBS Design Team, Danco Construction and DCPS Maintenance Department.
• A moment of silence to honor the memories of former Panther football coach David Barnes, who died on Aug. 17; and Doug Wetzel, a friend and supporter of the program for more than 40 years, who died on July 19.
Note: Friends and supporters of DCHS athletics, including current and former players, students and families, are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting of the new Reid Stadium and athletic facility.
